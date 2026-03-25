Private Credit Turned Out to Be an Illusion. What’s Next?

The global financial system has a way of reminding us that liquidity is often just a polite word for an illusion. For years, investors have poured trillions into private credit, lured by the promise of higher yields and the comforting narrative that these loans were safer than volatile public stocks. But that comfort has vanished.

Asset managers are closing their doors on investors

The news from BlackRock that it will be limiting withdrawals from one of its private credit funds is a watershed moment. The world’s largest asset manager has done something once unthinkable: it has effectively locked the doors. Faced with $1.2 billion in redemption requests this quarter — nearly 10% of its $26 billion flagship private credit fund — BlackRock paid out only half. The rest of the investors were told, quite simply, that they cannot have their money back.

To understand why this matters, you have to look at the mechanics of the private credit boom. Private credits are funds that make loans to mid-sized companies — businesses that are too small for the bond market but too large for a local bank. These loans are illiquid, meaning they cannot be sold quickly. This works perfectly fine as long as everyone stays in their seats. But when a crowd rushes for the exit at the same time, the fund doesn’t have the cash. It has to gate the fund, trapping investors inside.

We are seeing a systemic shudder. In finance, redemption refers to the repayment of mutual fund shares or bonds before those funds mature, that is, reach the date they’re supposed to be paid back. Blackstone, the other titan of the industry, faced a record 7.9% redemption request. To avoid a similar freeze, it had to break its own rules, raising withdrawal limits and pumping $400 million of its own capital into the fund just to keep the peace. Blue Owl went further, stopping redemptions entirely and issuing IOUs. Across the board, shares in these firms — KKR, Apollo, Carlyle — have plummeted.

Threat of stagflation looms large

This panic is not happening in a vacuum. It is being fueled by a broader, more ominous economic shift. For the past week, the US economy has been flashing red. We are witnessing the return of a ghost from the 1970s: stagflation, or the combination of a reduction in spending and an increase in prices. On one side, we have a sudden, violent spike in inflation. Following the joint US–Israeli strikes on Iran last week, oil prices have gone vertical. West Texas Intermediate crude surged over 12% in a single day, settling above $90, while Brent crude has breached the $100 mark this morning. The Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most vital energy artery, is effectively a war zone. This isn’t just a market fluctuation; it is a massive supply-side shock that acts as a regressive tax on every consumer and business in the world.

On the other side, the stagnation half of the equation is arriving faster than expected. Last Friday’s jobs report was a disaster. Instead of the modest growth the markets expected, the US economy actually lost 92,000 jobs in February. Revisions to previous months were equally grim, showing that the robust labor market we were promised was largely a mirage. This puts the Federal Reserve in an impossible position. Usually, when the job market weakens, the Fed cuts rates to stimulate growth. But with oil prices skyrocketing and fueling inflation, cutting rates risks pouring gasoline on a fire. If they hold rates high to fight inflation, they crush an already fragile economy.

What we are seeing is what market analysts call a Davis Double Kill. It’s a rare and painful event where both corporate earnings and market valuations collapse simultaneously. Earnings are eroding because outside of the AI-fueled tech sector, the real economy is contracting. Manufacturing and construction are struggling under the weight of high interest rates and now, rising energy costs. Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed recently noted that the market faces “two-sided risks” that complicate the path forward.

Guarantees no longer exist

The Trump administration’s decision to initiate a conflict with Iran appears, in hindsight, to have been made without a clear calculation of the economic fallout. The assumption was likely a swift, Venezuela-style collapse. Instead, we have a protracted war, a closed Strait and a global community — including many of our NATO allies — expressing deep dissent. The geopolitical premium is finally being collected, and the US dollar is feeling the weight of it. Jan Hatzius of Goldman Sachs had previously warned that a fragile job market could spark recession fears; that moment has arrived.

When the world’s largest fund manager tells you that you can’t have your money, it is a signal that the era of easy assumptions is over. For years, we treated private credit as a risk-free alternative to the public markets. We treated the US consumer as an infinite engine of growth. And we treated geopolitical stability as a given. Today, all three of those assumptions are being tested at once. This is more than a market correction; it is a fundamental reassessment of the American economic narrative. If the Fed cannot find a way to balance the dual threats of rising oil and falling jobs, the soft landing we were promised will remain a dream, and the closed gates at BlackRock may be just the beginning.

[Cheyenne Torres edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.