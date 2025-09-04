“Useless:” Lewis Hamilton’s Unique Humility Drives Results

In a sport like Formula 1 (F1), where teamwork and personal performance are paramount, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is known for his exemplary leadership and mindset on and off the track. In a recent interview, after a disappointing qualifying session at the Hungarian Grand Prix, he called his session “useless,” which, far from diminishing him, highlights an essential aspect of his leadership.

Humility and self-assessment

The ability to critique oneself is a crucial aspect of effective leadership. By calling his performance “useless,” Lewis Hamilton demonstrates this ability. Despite being one of the all-time great drivers in F1, Hamilton has no problem admitting his shortcomings and mistakes. Rather than blaming his poor performance on his team or external circumstances, such as track conditions, he chooses to criticize his own individual performance. By taking accountability and owning his mistakes, Hamilton demonstrates his character and leadership ability.

In addition to this incident, Hamilton has never shied away from speaking publicly about his personal challenges. For example, during the 2020 season, after a series of demoralizing early-season races, he accepted that he needed to work on particular aspects of his driving and mental preparation.

Resilience and the pursuit of excellence

Hamilton also exhibits excellent leadership through his relentless pursuit of improvement. Even in challenging times, when he is dissatisfied with his performance, he uses his failures as fuel to drive improvement. This trait is essential for leaders to manage and lead their team to excellence effectively.

Consider Hamilton’s response to the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. Following a disastrous qualifying session, Hamilton demonstrated his fighting spirit and recovered to finish in second place. That tenacity and ability to overcome his poor performance are what make Hamilton an inspirational leader.

Positive influence on his team

Formula 1, despite appearing as an individual sport, relies on seamless teamwork between the driver and their crew to succeed. Lewis Hamilton’s leadership effectively motivates his team to perform at their best.

By showing humility, Hamilton creates a working environment where his team feels safe to admit their mistakes without fear of repercussions. This also motivates his team by creating a high degree of harmony and individual effort. Hamilton’s humility also improves performance by enabling the team to remain calm under pressure and focus on improvement rather than finger-pointing. By recognizing his flaws, Hamilton fosters an environment that enables his team to maximize their success.

Leadership off the track

Off the track, Hamilton demonstrates his leadership through his initiatives for diversity and inclusion. Being a Black driver in a historically white-dominated sport, Hamilton demonstrates a level of character that goes beyond F1. Hamilton created the Hamilton Commission, which was designed to increase Black representation in motorsports. His activism indicates his commitment to creating a legacy that will last beyond his sporting achievements.

When Hamilton declared his performance during the qualification for the Hungarian Grand Prix “useless,” he showcased a rare level of leadership and highlighted his commitment to greatness. His humility, resilience and activism exemplify why he is such a great leader, on and off the race track.

In a rare combination of sporting excellence, social activism and team motivation, Hamilton embodies a form of modern leadership that goes way beyond victory.

[Elliott Frey edited this piece.]

