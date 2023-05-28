Why House of Cards is More Relevant Than Ever

In the realm of political dramas, few can rival the sheer audacity and intricacy of House of Cards. Anchored by the indomitable presence of Kevin Spacey as the Machiavellian Frank Underwood, the show stands as a towering achievement in contemporary television.

House of Cards ran for a total of six seasons. The series, created by Beau Willimon, premiered on February 1, 2013, and concluded with its final season, released on November 2, 2018. Over the course of its run, House of Cards garnered several awards, critical accolades and a dedicated fan base, establishing itself as one of the flagship shows of the streaming service Netflix.

The show begins with Underwood, a Democratic congressman from South Carolina, being passed over for a coveted position in the new presidential administration. Fueled by a burning desire for power and revenge, Underwood sets out on a treacherous path to achieve his ambitions.

Hell Hath no Fury Like a Congressman Scorned

With the help of his equally formidable wife, Claire Underwood, Frank concocts intricate schemes to manipulate and destroy his adversaries, which include the sitting president. He employs a wide array of tactics, including bribery, blackmail, and manipulation of public opinion, to ascend the political ladder. Along the way, he forms strategic alliances with influential figures, builds a network of loyal supporters, and orchestrates calculated betrayals to ensure his rise to power.

As the series progresses, Frank Underwood’s Machiavellian tactics lead him to become vice president of the United States and, eventually, president. However, his ascent to the highest office in the land comes with its own set of challenges and moral dilemmas. Underwood must confront the consequences of his actions, face threats from within and outside his administration, and navigate the intricate web of political intrigue that surrounds him. He will stop at nothing to achieve his goals, including murder.

Spacey’s depiction of Frank Underwood is a marvel of subtlety and calculated charisma. From the moment he steps onto the screen, Spacey commands our attention with his piercing gaze and sly, smirking grin. Underwood’s Southern drawl, carefully measured and dripping with charm, is a tool honed to perfection. It serves as both a veneer of affability and a weapon of manipulation, allowing him to weave a web of deceit and ruthlessness that is as captivating as it is repugnant.

Nuanced Portrayals

Yet, it is Spacey’s ability to humanize this conniving character that truly distinguishes his performance. Underneath the veneer of power and manipulation lies a man haunted by demons, struggling to reconcile his insatiable thirst for control with the remnants of a wounded conscience. Spacey deftly reveals these internal conflicts through subtle shifts in his demeanor, a fleeting moment of vulnerability in his eyes, or a flicker of remorse that passes across his face. Through these nuanced portrayals, he exposes the frailty and complexity of a man consumed by his own ambition, thereby allowing us to empathize with a character we should otherwise despise.

As we witness Frank Underwood manipulate alliances, orchestrate political chess games, and exploit the vulnerabilities of others, we are reminded of the intricate power dynamics at play in our globalized world. House of Cards lays bare the cutthroat nature of international relations, where nations jockey for dominance, economies teeter on the brink of collapse, and the pursuit of self-interest often trumps collective well-being. However, House of Cards is anything but a morality tale. There is no attempt to attribute any redeeming qualities or to ascribe anything but naked self-interest to the main protagonists.

The outstanding supporting performances in House of Cards elevate the series to a new level of excellence. Robin Wright’s portrayal of Claire Underwood is nothing short of mesmerizing. With her steely gaze and unwavering determination, Wright embodies the essence of a complex and calculating political mastermind. Her nuanced performance reveals the layers of vulnerability beneath her icy exterior, leaving audiences both in awe and on edge. Michael Kelly’s portrayal of Doug Stamper, the loyal and morally ambiguous chief of staff, is equally captivating. Kelly infuses the character with a haunting mix of loyalty, ruthlessness, and tortured introspection, making Doug Stamper one of the most enigmatic and unforgettable characters on television.

Shaping and Distorting Narratives

One of the show's most brilliant aspects is its exploration of the media's role in shaping and distorting narratives. House of Cards paints a vivid picture of how stories are carefully constructed and manipulated to serve the interests of the powerful. It exposes the underbelly of journalism, revealing how information is weaponized and truth becomes a malleable concept in the hands of those seeking to maintain control.

The young and ambitious journalist Zoe Barnes (Kata Mara) becomes one of Frank’s most compelling and tragic victims. From the onset, Frank presents himself as Zoe’s mentor, capitalizing on her youthful enthusiasm and hunger for success. He entices her with the allure of inside information, secrets whispered into her ear like a siren’s song. Barnes, dazzled by the proximity to power and blinded by ambition, becomes a willing participant in Underwood’s game.

Underwood’s manipulation is often veiled by a veneer of mentorship and guidance. He instills in Barnes a belief that she is an integral part of his grand plan, a trusted confidante. Yet, this perceived importance is nothing more than a means to an end. Underwood subtly stokes her ambition, pushing her to dig deeper and even cross ethical boundaries, all to serve his own interests.

As Barnes begins to question their arrangement and seeks to gain agency, she becomes a liability to Underwood. In a chilling turn of events, he coldly removes her from the equation, ruthlessly eliminating any threat to his power. Zoe Barnes becomes a cautionary tale of the price one pays for dancing too closely with a puppet master like Frank Underwood.

Revealing the Real Puppet Masters

House of Cards delves into the murky world of lobbyists and big business, highlighting their insidious influence on shaping legislation and manipulating political outcomes. The series peels back the curtain on the unsavory dance between politicians and those who pull their strings, and exposes the ways in which corporate interests can infiltrate the highest levels of government.

In season six, we are introduced to the Shepherd Foundation, or “the power behind the power”. Portrayed as an insidious force, it weaves its influence behind the scenes, manipulating the levers of power to shape the political landscape. Much like the dark undercurrents of real-life power structures, the Shepherd Foundation exercises its influence discreetly, employing an arsenal of tactics designed to further its agenda while maintaining an illusion of philanthropy.

The uncanny parallels between the Shepherd Foundation and the contemporary political landscape are impossible to ignore. In an era marred by hidden interests, Super PACs, and backroom dealings, House of Cards serves as a chilling mirror reflecting the realities of power dynamics in the real world. The pervasive influence of corporations, wealthy elites, and shadowy organizations resonates with our own political reality, where money and influence shape the trajectory of democracy. The parallels with real-world power brokers such as the Koch brothers on the right and George Soros on the left, who play a big role in shaping narratives, public opinion and foreign policy, are unmistakable.

While the controversies surrounding Kevin Spacey caused the showrunners Frank Pugliese and James Gibson to hastily rewrite the last season, truncating it at eight episodes instead of the planned thirteen, the exoneration of Spacey in the sexual harassment lawsuit brought by Anthony Rapp may pave the way for the commissioning of a seventh season. Should Netflix choose to continue House of Cards, the absence of legal liability against Spacey would provide the opportunity to conclude the gripping narrative that has enthralled audiences for years.

