Trust: The Missing Currency of Corporate Life

Since the pandemic, the US workforce has experienced a profound reshaping of expectations, norms and relationships. The nation has witnessed moments of resilience and ingenuity, but also unprecedented levels of stress, fragmentation and uncertainty. The numbers reveal a reality that is no longer anecdotal but systemic — a deterioration in trust, engagement, collaboration and belief in leadership across nearly every sector of the economy.

Here are some of the most recent statistics highlighting the current state of workforce culture, leadership effectiveness and employee experience:

Only 19% of US employees strongly agree that they trust their organization’s leadership.

strongly agree that they trust their organization’s leadership. 59% of employees worldwide are not engaged, and 18% are actively disengaged , meaning nearly four out of every five workers globally feel disconnected from their work.

are not engaged, and , meaning nearly four out of every five workers globally feel disconnected from their work. 41% of enterprise workers have left or considered leaving due to poor collaboration practices.

have left or considered leaving due to poor collaboration practices. Only 27% of knowledge workers report having a healthy relationship with their work, and when employees feel neutral, 71% consider leaving; if they feel unhappy, that figure rises to 91% .

report having a healthy relationship with their work, and when employees feel neutral, consider leaving; if they feel unhappy, that figure rises to . In Q1 2025, employee engagement in the US fell to 31%, the lowest in over a decade, with the sharpest declines among employees under age 35.

This is a prolonged crisis of civilization. The human worker disengagement challenge has plagued organizations not for years, but for decades. It is the predictable outcome of policies that prize short-term outputs over long-term health, leadership paradigms that have not evolved with human needs and a chronic failure to translate complex socio-organizational dynamics into strategic realities.

Walk into almost any corporate office in America today, and you feel the change immediately. There was a time when workplaces carried a sense of shared mission, mutual dependence and collective momentum. Today, far too often, they feel like controlled environments where people keep their heads down and protect themselves. Employees attend meetings, meet quotas, complete tasks — but they hold back the most essential parts of themselves: creativity, vulnerability, ambition and belief.

The hum of collaboration has been replaced by the quiet sound of survival. People tread carefully. They measure their words. They ask themselves whether speaking honestly is worth the risk. And where psychological safety erodes, trust cannot survive.

The security mindset plays out in two directions

In an age obsessed with efficiency, optimization and metrics, we have unintentionally traded trust for control. We measure more than ever. We monitor more than ever. We quantify every aspect of performance under the banner of “accountability,” but too often, these systems convey a more powerful hidden message: We do not trust you. Its inevitable corollary is that you cannot trust us.

Organizations now use technologies that blur the line between enablement and surveillance. Productivity dashboards, badge-swipe analysis, email sentiment tracking, keystroke monitoring and AI-generated performance predictions — all of these tools were intended to elevate performance. But when introduced without transparency or humanity, they reinforce fear, not empowerment.

The irony is stark: Trust, not monitoring, is the catalyst for high performance.

When employees believe their leaders genuinely support them, they volunteer their best ideas, take responsible risks and contribute beyond the minimum. But when trust collapses, the organizational immune system activates. People retreat. They conserve energy. They comply rather than commit. Innovation withers. This is the silent pandemic of modern corporate life.

This erosion of trust did not begin in 2020. Its roots stretch back decades — to a shift in organizational priorities that elevated quarterly returns over long-term resilience, prestige over purpose, share price over shared experience and control over connection. The language of leadership drifted from stewardship to financial optimization. “Culture” evolved from a lived experience into a corporate buzzword. Leaders began proclaiming, “People are our greatest asset,” even as decisions increasingly treated them as variable costs.

What emerged is a generation of employees who are perceptive, skeptical and weary. They have heard bold commitments but witnessed inconsistent behaviors. They have seen values displayed on posters but not in decisions. They have lived through reorganizations, restructurings and “transformations” that often-prioritized an illusory efficiency over tangible humanity. The outcome is not just disengagement; it is disillusionment.

Human-centered leadership is therefore not merely progressive — it is urgent. Trust is not a cultural accessory; it is the bedrock of organizational and national stability. A 2016 Edelman study found that one in three employees does not trust their employer, a statistic that has only worsened in the years since. The consequences are profound: cultural deterioration, increased turnover, resistance to change, worsening collaboration and declines in the capacity to innovate.

At a time when AI is rapidly increasing efficiency and productivity, scaling decision-making and unveiling new categories of work, human engagement becomes the essential competitive differentiator. In the latter half of this decade, organizations that thrive will be those that prioritize trust-building, transparency, inclusion, consistency and ethical leadership behaviors. The future of enterprise success in these volatile times depends not on how fast technology advances, but on how well leaders maintain trust as the social infrastructure for progress.

Integrity cannot be reduced to an algorithm

Trust cannot be demanded; it must be earned. It grows through patterns, not proclamations.

It emerges when leaders show consistency, demonstrate care and act with courage.

Many leaders have lost credibility not because they lack capability, but because they have repeated behaviors that signal self-protection over stewardship. Employees have heard too many reassurances that never materialized, too many commitments that were deprioritized and too many visions that were not funded.

Rebuilding trust requires a fundamental behavioral shift:

Leaders must admit when they are wrong.

They must listen more than they speak.

They must intervene when harm occurs.

They must protect their people even when it costs them something politically, financially or personally.

Trust is not built through wellness programs, slogans or offsite retreats. It is built through micro-moments of integrity — the daily decisions that reveal a leader’s true values.

The absence of trust shows up in subtle but devastating ways.

It is the employee who censors themselves during a meeting.

It is the team that spends more time managing perceptions than solving problems.

It is the leader who hides behind data because vulnerability feels too risky.

These are not minor symptoms. They are systemic indicators that an organization’s social structure is fractured.

To reverse this erosion, we must reconnect with what makes today’s workforce human — authenticity, belonging, fairness, purpose, competence and reciprocity. Employees do not give their loyalty to logos, buildings or brands. They give it to people. And in today’s environment, leaders must go first.

Trust is the foundation of human relationships. It is the invisible fabric that allows teams to function, communities to thrive and societies to progress. When trust exists, organizations move faster. Collaboration improves. Innovation accelerates. People feel safe enough to challenge, contribute and cocreate.

In the absence of trust, no system, technology or clever strategy can compensate. The organization becomes structurally brittle. Rebuilding trust is not a program — it is a practice. A disciplined, daily commitment to transparency, empathy, fairness and courage.

As behavioral scientists, organizational advisors and leadership practitioners, we believe the chronic undervaluing of trust has produced profound national and global consequences. The inability to synthesize human capital dynamics into strategic and financial realities has cost organizations trillions of dollars in lost productivity, turnover and cultural deterioration.

The solution is not cosmetic. It must be structural. It must be intentional. It must be human.

Our modern democracies are in crisis and show little capacity to earn the trust of their populations. Today’s leaders are focused on their own political survival. Let the solution begin in our enterprises — with leaders willing to confront the crisis with honesty, repair with humility and rebuild with integrity. Trust is the missing currency of corporate life, and the future will belong to those who restore it.

A tipping point for society and leadership

We have arrived at a pivotal moment — one where incremental change is no longer enough because we no longer trust those who propose it. The trust deficit is not just a workplace challenge, but a destabilizing force within our communities, economies and democracies. Data now show mass disengagement is accelerating, eroding the core of productivity, innovation and social cohesion.​

We must acknowledge that the symptoms of crisis — fragmentation, burnout and widespread disillusionment — are beyond the mandate of Chief Human Resource Officers. It is now imperative for CEOs, mayors, governors, and senators and heads of state to act in concert. Our systems are approaching a breaking point; the “enough is enough” moment is here, threatening a societal meltdown if left unaddressed.​

Our labor as solutions architects requires us to stand ready not just for dialogue, but for immediate and ambitious policy-oriented actions. The challenge now demands circular transformation — systemic redesign that cultivates trust, fairness and resilience from every level of society. We intervene with enterprises, but we invite every public leader, policymaker and corporate steward to join us in this urgent movement.

We hope this can be the beginning of more than a conversation. We see it as the start of a unified campaign designed to reimagine human capital, to restore the social infrastructure of trust and to repair the fabric of global society before crisis becomes collapse. Let us move from rhetoric — necessary to stimulate awareness — to resolve, from wishful thinking to actionable change.

In conjunction with our friends at Fair Observer in its dedication to fostering public dialogue, understanding and trust, we at Global Civilization Dynamics believe it’s time for leaders at every level — corporate, civic and governmental — to engage seriously in this transformation. The future will belong to those who have the courage to act.

[Kaitlyn Diana edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.