Why Tech Collapsed and What Happens Now

Is the Tech bubble bursting? Once seen as a source of endless growth, Tech giants have been hit with disappointing profits, bad PR, massive layoffs and worried investors. The extraordinary growth of companies like Google, Facebook, Apple, Netflix et al made them both rich and powerful. Their CEOs were seen as conjurers of a new age where Google Maps, WhatsApp and YouTube changed people’s habits and lives. Share prices skyrocketed, employees got free meals, even massages, and the laws of economic gravity did not apply. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oFxtO3tkB8 Now, share prices...