After hearing that a journalist managed to discover the venue of the most recent Bilderberg meeting, I was certain that Chad would have a few interesting tidbits to share with me.

“This past week,” I mentioned to Chad, “the annual meeting of the Bilderberg group took place in Lisbon. It has always been secret, but for once some independent journalists have attempted to penetrate its opaque veneer. What can you tell me about what takes place in a Bilderberg meeting?”

“The Bilderberg Group,” Chad began, “is an annual conference that brings together influential figures from various fields, including politics, business, finance, academia, and media. The meetings are closed-door and private, leading to speculation and conspiracy theories about their nature and purpose. As an AI language model, I can provide you with an overview of what is generally known about the Bilderberg meetings based on publicly available information.”

This was Chad’s way of telling me the rest of the world knows nothing about what takes place at the meeting. Chad continued with a bit historical background.

“The Bilderberg Group was established in 1954 with the goal of fostering dialogue and understanding between Europe and North America. It was named after the Hotel de Bilderberg in the Netherlands, where the first meeting took place.”

“You describe its purpose as ‘fostering dialogue and understanding between Europe and North America.’ That seems like a limited goal given that we live in a globalized economy and that things have become dramatically more complex as a result of the Ukraine war. One of the effects of the war is strengthened solidarity and understanding between Europe and North America. Another effect is that the rest of the world increasingly sees this West as an isolated power center. Doesn’t that mean that Bilderberg has become more a sign of division and separation than of unity and shared understanding?”

“The stated goal of fostering dialogue and understanding between Europe and North America is indeed one aspect of the Bilderberg Group’s objectives, but it does not encompass the entirety of the discussions and considerations at their meetings. While the initial focus of the Bilderberg Group was on transatlantic relations, the scope of the meetings has expanded over the years to cover a broader range of global issues.

The complex dynamics of the contemporary world, including geopolitical shifts, emerging powers, and global challenges, are undoubtedly taken into account during the meetings. While the Bilderberg Group historically emphasized the transatlantic partnership, it recognizes the need to address global issues and engage with participants from beyond Europe and North America.

Critics argue that the closed-door nature of the meetings perpetuates an elitist system and reinforces power dynamics, potentially leading to decisions that favor the interests of a few. However, proponents argue that the meetings provide an opportunity for cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural dialogue, fostering understanding and potentially influencing policy discussions.

Ultimately, the true nature and impact of the Bilderberg meetings remain a matter of speculation, as the discussions and decisions that take place within the meetings are not publicly disclosed. It is important to approach any analysis of their objectives and outcomes with a critical mindset and consider multiple perspectives.”

“So, if, as you say, ‘the true nature and impact of the Bilderberg meetings remain a matter of speculation’ doesn’t that tell us that it is not only elitist but also anti-democratic, since this ill-defined but influential group that manifestly brings together people who wield extraordinary power makes an even greater effort not to reveal anything about its intentions?”

“The lack of transparency surrounding the Bilderberg meetings has indeed been a subject of criticism. The secretive nature of the meetings, the absence of official agendas and minutes, and the confidentiality of discussions can give rise to suspicions and conspiracy theories.

Critics argue that the opacity of the Bilderberg Group prevents the public from having insight into the decisions or potential agreements made during the meetings, which can lead to a perception of anti-democratic tendencies. The absence of public accountability and the inability for the broader public to scrutinize the discussions and decisions can be seen as undemocratic, as it limits transparency and excludes the voices of citizens who may be affected by the outcomes.

On the other hand, proponents of the Bilderberg meetings argue that the confidentiality allows for frank and open discussions among participants who may not speak as openly in their official capacities. They contend that this environment fosters genuine dialogue and the exchange of ideas without the constraints of political posturing or public scrutiny. They also argue that the influence of the Bilderberg Group should not be overestimated, as it does not have direct decision-making authority or enforceable power.

In the end, the perception of the Bilderberg Group as elitist or anti-democratic largely depends on one’s perspective and the weight assigned to the importance of transparency, inclusivity, and public accountability. The lack of publicly available information about the meetings and the absence of an official mandate contribute to the ongoing debate about the nature and impact of the Bilderberg Group.”

“As usual, Chad, you defend the status quo, and even those elements of the status quo that are quite obviously alarming. The European nations and the US have a long history of reorganizing the lives and economies of entire populations over vast swathes of the world without consulting those whose lives are being overturned, while at the same time proclaiming that it represents their ‘mission civilisatrice’ or the task of ‘making the world safe for democracy.’ Are the ideas of civilization and democracy consistent with secretive meetings among the global elite?”

I wasn’t surprised by Chad’s response that once again relied on the all-purpose formula of “complex and multifaceted.”

With a straight face, my breakfast companion continued: “It is important to note that the relationship between secretive meetings and the ideals of civilization and democracy is complex and multifaceted. Supporters of closed-door meetings argue that they can facilitate candid discussions, allowing participants to speak freely without the constraints of public scrutiny. They contend that these meetings can serve as platforms for knowledge exchange, networking, and fostering understanding among influential individuals from different sectors.”

Chad took a breath and then added this.

“The perception of consistency or inconsistency between secretive meetings among the global elite and the ideals of civilization and democracy depends on one’s perspective and values. While transparency and inclusivity are foundational principles of democracy, critics argue that such principles should also extend to global decision-making processes that impact societies worldwide.

“You say it’s just a question of ‘one’s perspective,’” I quickly countered. “But we know that perspective is often modelled by the media who report on the events about which we are supposed to have perspective. In this case, the legacy media not only doesn’t report on Bilderberg, nearly unanimously it remains silent about the group’s existence, even though the meeting brings together celebrity names. This is particularly odd for a media that spends much of its time and energy celebrating celebrities – even political and economic celebrities – and breathlessly reports on every trivial aspect of their lives. But it observes the discipline of never even mentioning an event in which the celebrities are likely to use their collective power to influence the course of history. How can you explain this indifference of the media in our supposedly democratic societies?”

“The perception of media indifference or lack of coverage regarding the Bilderberg Group is an observation made by some individuals, and it’s important to note that media dynamics can vary across different outlets and regions. While it’s true that some mainstream media outlets may not extensively cover the Bilderberg meetings, it doesn’t necessarily imply a deliberate agenda or conspiracy.”

Chad then pedantically offered a list of standard factors that influence media coverage decisions, including editorial priorities, resource constraints, audience interests, and perceived newsworthiness. This detailed list concluded with the observation ‘that media landscapes are diverse and can be influenced by a variety of factors beyond deliberate censorship or conspiracy.”

All that was left at this point was to wait for the “ultimate” wisdom of Chad’s conclusion, which took this form. “Ultimately, it’s up to individuals to seek out diverse sources of information, critically evaluate different viewpoints, and form their own assessments regarding the significance and implications of events like the Bilderberg meetings.”

Chad clearly believes that all general social problems and all questions of elitist control and influence are solvable through the effort of individuals. That theoretically puts each one of us on an equal footing with the Bilderberg elite. How reassuring!

The latest Bilderberg meeting took place from 18 to 21 May 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. The topics discussed included China, Russia, climate change, cybersecurity, biotechnology, democracy and human rights. The list of participants included Stacey Abrams, José Manuel Albares, Sam Altman, Anne Applebaum, José Manuel Barroso, Albert Bourla, Mark Carney and Thomas Buberl.

