Powerful Insight From a Norwegian CEO Into the Risky Electric Vehicle Business

Norway is a global leader in adopting electric vehicles (EVs). EVs comprise over 26% of passenger vehicles in the country and over 91% of new vehicle sales. Increased demand for charging stations and altered vehicle purchasing habits to smaller, more economical models have put Norway at the forefront of the energy game.

However, the rapid increase in EV adoption has presented significant challenges in scaling the electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) to meet the growing demand. The surge in demand has created a fragmented system that is concerned with the viability of the current power grid.

A renewed focus on home charging stations has resurfaced following the tumultuous ride of Easee home charging units, a back-on-it’s-feet symbol of Norwegian innovation after a very public game of thrones with European regulators. Like any good competition, lessons have been learned among the splashy headlines across Norway and Europe over the last decade.

Electrified

Easee, the innovative Norwegian EV charging company with near-unicorn status, teetered on the fence of bankruptcy following compliance issues in the spring of 2023. Skyrocketing demand for chargers and favorable incentives across the EU had positioned Easee as the pacesetter in an exploding market. But sometimes more innovation and passion is needed to sustain startup dreams slamming against the market realities of compliance, regulatory bodies and competitors waiting for an inevitable slip-up.

Easee isn’t alone. As tech-driven companies’ offerings continue to outpace 24-hour days, savvy navigation is required to build sustainable companies, regardless of the sector, over time. These challenges of personnel growth and market demand underscore the complex landscape tech companies must navigate to ensure product safety while fostering innovation.

I wanted to learn more about the robust Nordic sustainability ecosystem firsthand. Oslo Innovation Week, presented by the Oslo Business Region, was the backdrop to an in-depth interview with the co-founder and former CEO of Easee, Jonas Helmikstøl.

Once an ambassador, now a case study

In the heart of Oslo, amidst the historic charm and gentle murmur of bustling streets, Jonas Helmikstøl shared a cautionary tale of overexuberance that took him to the brink. His journey is not unlike many entrepreneurs who identified a market need and unabashedly charged forward. Once hailed as a trailblazer in Norway’s burgeoning energy sector, Helmikstøl’s story is a raw testament to the ebbs and flows of life as an entrepreneur.

“It’s easier to breathe now,” Helmikstøl begins. “Last year, it was like breathing through a straw. My head felt like it had been put in a microwave oven.” These visceral metaphors encapsulate the physical and emotional strain he endured during Easee’s public crisis that threatened to undo years of hard work.

Helmikstøl’s journey with Easee was meteoric. From a modest start to being listed among Norway’s richest, he experienced exhilarating highs as the poster child for Norwegian innovation. “I was uncomfortable being listed at the top … almost being seen as a god was difficult.”

The unraveling of Easee was not just a corporate crisis entangled with regulators but a profoundly personal experience for Helmikstøl. As news broke publicly of Easee’s break with Sweden and then a handful of European neighbors in February 2023, Helmikstøl welcomed his second child into the world. “Everything was colliding at the same time. My son was born as my life was unraveling around me.”

The startup world often celebrates meteoric rises but scowls at sharp descent. Easee, while being the toast of the Nordics, was growing too fast, even outpacing regulators, standards and best practices to date. The rapid rise exposed internal vulnerabilities within Easee. “Growing as fast as we did … it was like I was not in control,” a contrite Helmikstøl shared. In 2022, the company’s expansion from 250 to over 500 employees coincided with personal tragedies, notably the death of his father.

Caught in the storm of success, potential failure and loss, Helmikstøl turned inward for answers. “I felt like the most terrible person in the world. How could I screw up this badly?” Helmikstøl’s critics cite his very public and defensive stance as part of the Easee story, something he is keenly aware of as he rebuilds himself and his reputation in 2024. “I’ve learned so much through the process of building a company. I’ve been forced to deal with traumas and honestly some unhealthy patterns,” reflects Helmikstøl, his tone laced with gratitude for the lessons gleaned from adversity.

Helmikstøl’s candid reflections reveal the dark side of entrepreneurial life, where success in a new sector creates opportunities for great success and unfortunate failure. “I was too attached to the company,” he admits. “I was suffocating – I waffled between being Easee myself and Easee being my identity.” The conflation of self with business became an unsustainable burden for Helmikstøl, causing self-reported and pervasive bouts of paralyzing anxiety.

Fast forward to Oslo Innovation Week 2024. Helmikstøl beams with hope for a future centered on being a family man and an innovator. “I’m excited about maintaining my focus on the energy sector in Norway and across Europe while also maintaining balance with myself and my family.”

Jonas Helmikstøl’s story is not just about the rise and fall of a burgeoning business empire and persona. It is an intimate exploration of resilience, self-discovery and the relentless pursuit of authenticity. His journey is a poignant reminder that riding on a horizon line bridging the past with the future requires a stationary bike approach built on solid ground for the race ahead.

Like all tech sectors, the ecosystem of climate, energy and sustainability is not immune to the pitfalls of entrepreneurism woven into the fabric of a bustling global economy. The Nordics may be known as self-deferential in personality and promotion, but don’t be fooled. As they collectively stretch their metaphoric arms to the North Pole, they do so with a steely focus on winning the energy game for all of us.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.