Short Story: “Why You’ll Never Be Dead”

The guy next to me don’t say nothing, so I’m not sure if I should go on, but then, finally, he says, “Would you care to share them?” And, as so often with the British, I can’t tell if he’s being rude or polite.

“Number one,” I say, “we could be living in an infinite universe, where everything that can exist once will exist an infinite number of times, and in an infinite number of ways. So if this plane blows up, there’s an infinite number of worlds where it don’t, and there are infinite versions of you living infinite versions of your life. And no matter how many times you die you keep coming back and back and back, so this plane blowing up here is no more relevant in the bigger picture of who you are than a play that does or doesn’t get put on at an off-Broadway theatre.”