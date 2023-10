Short Story: “Tell Her I Was Kind”

“Either way,” says Tariq, “I’m not gonna be there to see my little girl grow up, am I? I’m not gonna carry the memories because they’ll all die with me. So, look, who doesn’t wanna be remembered? But Selina is six years old. Most of her memories of me, they… they aren’t gonna last anyway. So if I can prevent her from feeling the pain of my death. If I can stop her from carrying around that grief for the rest of her life… Well, what sort of dad would I be if I didn’t choose to…” He trails off, unable to finish the sentence.

“I’ll leave you two alone for a few minutes,” says the consultant.