Short Story: “It Wasn’t Me”

What was he talking about? She searched “Aldo” and this name popped up. “Aldo Ripides.” Kimi had no idea who that was.

But there were reams and reams of messages exchanged between them and… oh no. Su-Z. Su-Z, the personal assistant. Responding exactly—exactly—how Kimi would. And this creep, this weirdo had interpreted these messages as a… as a… and he had sent the email chain to… no wonder Bradley was so upset.

Kimi ran from the cafe to the tube station; it was raining and she almost slipped over trying to peer underneath a man’s rainmac to check if it was… but it wasn’t. There was no sign of him. She called him. She called him again. She left a voice note. “Bradley, I can explain everything. It wasn’t me. It was Su-Z. I know you’re upset but it wasn’t me. I’ve never spoken to…”