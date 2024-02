Short Story: “Groundhog Day”

ACT TWO And all the while, as these thoughts are swirling, I’m with my dad, sitting with my dad, for the last time. Yeah, you know, I guess thought I’d be able to pay attention. I want to tell him that the trouble is — part of the trouble at least — is that he set the bar so high to begin with. He’d take me out on jobs and ask me questions in front of customers. “Do you think we need a snake auger in here, son?” Or “Has the wax ring become porous, do you think?” ACT THREE I’d tell you how much I love you despite our stupid disagreements. I’d tell you none of that stuff matters. I’d tell you I was sorry. Or at least I’d hold your hand. I don’t think those tubes would’ve minded. The trouble is, of course, I wouldn’t know, would I? If Groundhog Day happened for real, if I woke up and it was yesterday again, I wouldn’t realize, would I? Because I’d wake up with the same memories I had when yesterday started. And I scrunch up my face, deep in thought. And I say, “I fink so, yeah.” [Doe Wilmann first released this piece on his short story podcast, Meaningless Problems.] So as I’m falling asleep, I wonder if I’ll wake up not in my childhood bedroom but in my apartment in Gramercy. At 4 AM, with the turned-out trouser pocket illuminated like a beacon. To fly across the Atlantic to sit by my father’s side, mostly in silence, until, just as I turn to leave, he says, “Will I see you again tomorrow?” Maybe it’s happening now, wherever now is. Look at that. Past tense already. Eternalism, they call it. Dad taught me about that. I was the first person in the family to go to university, but he was a university. He didn’t just know the inner workings of a sink, he knew how the whole world was plumbed. If Einstein’s right, if time really is an illusion, then everything that has happened or will happen is happening right now. So I’m always waking up on the second of February to the news my dad’s about to die. And I’m always sitting by his bedside for the last time. And he’s always holding me in his arms for the first. And I’m always scrunching up my face, in front of his customers, to answer his questions about snake augers or wax rings. I wake up on the second of February to see my trouser pocket illuminated, and I’ve got no idea I’m about to rush to JFK airport to drink five mini-whiskeys while being kneed in the back. So if I wake up again on the same day, I’ll still have no idea what that phone call’s about or the day I’m about to have. And so I’ll do it all again exactly the same way. And we’d talk about what a great movie it was and how it was definitely our favorite. And maybe you’d say, “Favourite film? You joking. It weren’t even my favorite Bill Murray film.” I would point out it was Groundhog Day, I’d definitely do that. And we’d see if you remembered the reply. And my first thought… my first thought is I’d ask for a different seat on the plane. Then I’m at mum’s and now I’m here. Nearly midnight. In my teenage bedroom. With Noel and Liam ogling Carmen Electra, the dirty sods. And I’m wondering if I’m going to wake up and it’ll be Groundhog Day again. And I’m thinking what would I do differently this time? I wait for half an hour outside the hospital, shivering with cold, wondering if I should run back in there and tell you… I dunno… And when the nurse comes round to say it’s the end of visiting hours, I plead for some more time. She gives me ten minutes and we literally say nothing. I stand up, pat you on the arm and in my head I hear the words “I love you” but, I don’t know, maybe I say it with my eyes or… And I think you’ve fallen asleep, so I turn to leave and you say, “Will I see you again tomorrow?” He asks if I’ve got anything else planned while I’m back and I say no, I got mum’s call and I jumped on the first plane. He says he appreciates me making the effort. I say don’t be silly. I ask if the nurses have been good. And he says someone has to be. Then when me and Crissy got our first flat and a pipe burst the night we moved in, and I called every number I could find until I reluctantly called you and you were there within half an hour — God knows how many speed limits you must have broken — even though we hadn’t spoken for about six months. And you sorted it out with your back and your arthritis. And we didn’t speak then either, other than to say hello. But I went out to the van while you were working and under the streetlight could just about make out the Superman symbol. And I thought, well, he’s still never denied it. His work van had a Superman logo on it, and I took it literally. I used to ask him if he really was… and he never denied it. And I would think very carefully in my seven-year-old brain, knowing I was in on a joke but also half-believing it, you know, and I’d scrunch up my whole face to express just how deep in thought I really was, and I’d say “I fink so, yeah.” And he’d nod and say ‘“right you are,” and the customers would absolutely love it. And I’d feel a million feet tall.

I didn’t expect all the other thoughts, that was a surprise. I’m sitting there by my dad’s bedside with a fairly high chance this’ll be the last time I ever see him, and I’m thinking about that knobhead who kneed me in the back throughout my nine-hundred-dollar flight. Could he not tell I was finding it annoying? Why are people so bloody inconsiderate? And the security guard who made me take my shoes off, was that really 100% necessary? And then I’m thinking about the overzealous nature of security in general and what was it Tom was saying about this in the bar the other day and isn’t he doing well with that girlfriend of his and isn’t 18 dollars plus service for a cocktail basically legalized theft?