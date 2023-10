Short Story: “As It Should Be”

I nod. We don’t talk. “I know,” I say, “I know, I know. ‘It’s company policy to keep the records of all purchases strictly hidden, even from the purchaser.’ We’ve had this conversation before, haven’t we?” He doesn’t answer. “Outside,” I say, “outside, is there… has there… what’s it like? What’s the air like outside?” He doesn’t answer. “Is the fourth quadrant known for its high levels of radiation?” He doesn’t answer. I don’t look at him as I say this. I close my eyes and explain exactly what I want. “Ok, sir,” he says, “But we have to keep this a secret. I’ll get in a lot of trouble if my employer finds out.” He taps a few buttons. “Our records indicate you have purchased five memories from us in total.” The relief is unbearable. “But it’s not true?” I say. “It was a false memory? The world outside is fine? My house is fine? Gina? James? They’re both… Everything I remember, apart from those five memories I purchased here, everything is true? Everything else is true?” He doesn’t answer. I get him to give me a printed copy of the record of my purchases. I’m so happy I kiss the paper. Every line of text. I drive home and show it to Gina. My wonderful Geen-Gina. She forgives me. She takes me back. It’s late summer. People are strolling in the sunshine. Everything is as it should be. [Doe Wilmann first released this piece on his short story podcast, Meaningless Problems.] The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy. “The fifth memory, according to our records, was a negative memory. An awful memory. A memory where you exited this shop to discover that the world had fallen into ruin. It was cold. There was a purple hue. Your car was nowhere to be seen. You took a taxi ride to your home address to find your home had been reduced to rubble, and you returned here in a panic that your entire life was a lie and that none of your happy memories, none of the things that make you you, had truly happened.” “The fourth memory must be of me and that woman… the stupid mistake.” He nods. “And the fifth? The final memory?” “I can only tell you what it says here, sir.” No. No. Come on. This can’t… You can’t… All the matches we… I remember the tears of pride. The goosebumps. His injury. His recovery. The doubt. The elation. Singing the national anthem. The crowd clapping his name. Him introducing us to his teammates afterwards. Signing autographs. None of that was… None of that was… but ok… ok. Breathe. “James is still? Nothing else about James? It was just his rugby career?” “The third memory,” he says. “Are you sure you want me to tell you, sir?” I nod. “The third memory is of your son playing rugby for England.” What? “This was a package memory that included a full rugby career. We inserted a cohesive story of your son’s journey from Blackheath to Harlequins to the England team. But in fact, your son never made it as a professional player.” “The second memory you purchased was a flight around the moon.” Well, I knew that one wasn’t real. Even at the time… not that there was a time. But the whole memory is infused with doubt and unreality. How could we possibly have afforded to do it for real? “That’s what it says. One was a trip to the Galapagos with your wife and son.” I can remember James sprinting across the sand. Gina’s big white hat blowing off and nearly landing on a tortoise. I can feel the sun on the back of my neck. But I always suspected there was something not quite right about it. “Only five?” “I’m not asking to see a record. I’m just saying you could, couldn’t you? You could create bad memories as well as good? Wait, don’t answer. It doesn’t…” “It’s company policy…” “You could do it, couldn’t you? You could create a negative memory. An awful memory. If that’s what the customer asked for?” He looks at my face but not my eyes. “Is there anything you’d like to purchase today, sir?” “This is you, isn’t it? This is you. This is your doing. This is a sales ploy or… I said I wouldn’t buy anything, so you’ve filled my head with… with memories I didn’t ask for. Haven’t you? This is you. The world outside isn’t bleak and broken. If I walked out there now, I’d see people strolling in the sunshine. It’s late summer. Everything is as it should be. That’s the reality. That’s what it’s really like out there. And I could go home and see Gina. It wouldn’t be a problem. That’s the truth, isn’t it?” “Can I help you, sir?” says the shop assistant. Wait. When did I work in a bank? Ok, ok. Stay calm. You know your own life. You know Gina exists. She lives. She’s real. You met her at the bank where you both used to work. What? No. You met her at the England match. No, you didn’t start going to rugby matches until after James got into the game. It was definitely at the bank. Yes, yes that’s… He looks at my face but avoids my eyes. “It’s company policy…” “Just now? Did I buy a memory of… of… of my whole life falling apart? Of the whole world…Did I ask you to show me what it would be like if my wife didn’t exist? Is that what I did? Is that what’s happened.” He looks at me without any hint of recognition. “Did I just purchase a memory?” I say to the shop assistant. I burst into the shop and the shop assistant looks at me like he doesn’t recognize me and I want to grab him by the throat and… wait. Calm down. Breathe. Maybe I’m getting this wrong. Maybe that, just now. The taxi ride. My house reduced to rubble. The dust. The purple hue. Maybe all of that was just a… was just a… Maybe I didn’t even go outside. I mean, how would I know right? At this moment, I’m inside the shop. As far as I know, I’ve never been anywhere else. Everything apart from this moment right now is up for debate, so why should I assume…? But… whatever happened to our house, to our street, it happened a long time ago. Gina was…. Gina is… This morning when she kicked me out, she threw my things across the front garden. I try to call Gina, but for some reason, I don’t have my phone, and I can’t remember her number even though I’m sure I must have… I don’t dare look out the window. For the whole journey, my mind is fighting itself. Different memories are competing for the same territory. “Back to the shop, sir?” The taxi hasn’t moved. I struggle over to it and get in. No, but… dust and rubble… Everywhere is… I get out of the car and… this is where we… but it’s a ruin. Our house is a… our whole street. Roof tiles and bricks. Dust and rubble. And oh god… I can’t breathe. (Cough, cough, cough) My lungs fill with… (cough)…. oh god. “This is the address you gave me, sir.” “What is this?” “Here we are, sir,” says the taxi driver, “mind how you go, sir.” Meeting you in the concourse at Twickenham when England were playing the Barbarians. Thinking I needed to explain the rules to you, even though you knew rugby better than I did. Badgering you to take my number. The time you convinced me you were drowning and made me jump in after you, only to shoot off like a Marlin. Our wedding in Tonga. Holding James in our arms for the first time. His first steps. His first try. Watching him play for England. These are things money can’t possibly buy. This is our life together. And one stupid, ill-judged purchase, one slip-up in twenty-two years, it shouldn’t… it can’t… surely it can’t. I love you, Geen-Gina. I love you so much. The only present, in-the-moment moments I’ve had have been with you. And when I’ve spent money on memories, it’s always been for both of us. And yes, I know that’s impossible to prove, but all the memories I carry around with me, all the ones I feel any desire to revisit, they’re all with you, darling. They are all… every single one of them is with you.

On the journey, I mentally rehearse what I’m going to say to Gina. I know it was stupid, I know it was disrespectful, I know it was hurtful… but it was purely about sex, and the novelty of it… it meant nothing, it meant absolutely nothing. Even when I reflect on the memory now, the way the woman smiled at me from across the bar, the way she came over and did all the talking, the way she practically threw herself at me like no one ever has before… I’m pretty sure, I’m certain that I knew in the moment that it was only a purchased memory — not that there ever was a moment. And that’s the point, darling, there never was a moment where I was with that woman. It didn’t really happen. In the whole time I’ve known you, the only woman I’ve been with is you.