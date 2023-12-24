Short Story: “A Wise Man”

Bilal came to the door wearing an open dressing gown, with thick black curls surrounding his sweaty paunch like ants attacking a mound of sugar. His eyes were red and he did not look pleased with the interruption. By his side was the frothing little demon who had bitten PC Franks on the bottom. Rod fixed the horrible thing with a look that said he was not the sort of man who turns his back on a dog.

“This is harassment,” said Bilal, “you can’t be here.”

“Just in the neighborhood and thought I’d send the superintendent’s seasonal greetings.”

“This is not good for my anxiety. This visit is very triggering and I will be informing my lawyer.”

“Look,” said Rod, “let’s cut to the chase. There’s reports of a big crime leading back to you. And I’m here to ask if you did it.”

“Yeah,” said Bilal, “I did.”

“Wonderful,” said Rod, who turned and walked down the path, away from the nutcrackers, past the candy canes, past the snowman and out of the gate. It was only when he reached his car that he felt the need to turn back. “Sorry, what did you just say?”

“Wait here,” said Rod as they pulled up outside Giselle’s Patisserie, “I need to get my daughter’s Christmas present before it shuts.”

“You can’t lock the doors,” said Bilal, “section 2, article 12. Risk of suffocation, asphyxiation, anxiety-induced pulmonary incidents.”

“Well come in then. But make sure you behave.”

“Section 2, article 14. I have the right to refuse any request outside the remit of the police officer’s…”

“Yes, fine, bloody hell,” said Rod. It was 4.30. If he got him back to the station now, he could possibly ask Chloe or someone else to pop out and get the brownies. And, if things progressed smoothly enough, there was still an outside chance he’d be done with Bilal and his awful lawyer by 8 or 9 and he could still have some sort of rest before Christmas Day.