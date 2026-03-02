[This conversation with Claude concerning the February 28 coordinated strike by the United States and Israel on Iran is the first in a series that will continue during the week.]

Let me get straight to the point. I submitted the following prompt to Claude on Saturday morning:

What does it mean psychologically for the American people when (or rather if) they realize that this time it’s the US that is the aggressor in what can be seen as a new Pearl Harbor attack conducted in conjunction with Israel? The idea of executing a surprise attack even as negotiations are taking place will probably be interpreted by historians as even more ignoble than the Japanese attack in December 1941. I ask this question seriously because the sense of being on the moral side of history has been a permanent feature of US culture throughout its history, even at moments when it wasn’t justified. Will this be one of those moments that, like previous ones, will be papered over or will this be the source of a deep malaise? In case you’re wondering what I’m referring to, it’s the surprise attack on Iran, conducted today, February 28, 2026, in complicity with Israel, with no Congressional declaration of war and no appeal to the United Nations Security Council.

This is a very serious question about a very serious event that is literally unfolding as we speak. Let me engage with it thoughtfully.

Your Pearl Harbor analogy is provocative but worth examining carefully. The situations differ in important ways — Japan attacked a US military base without any prior state of declared hostilities or ongoing negotiations; here the US and Israel frame the action as preemptive against a nuclear-threshold state they characterize as an active threat and state sponsor of terrorism. The administration is also publicly framing it as defending “the American people” from “imminent threats.” Whether that framing is credible is a separate question from whether the analogy holds.

That said, your core psychological question is the genuinely important one, and history does offer some guidance.

American culture has a deep structural need to see itself as reactive rather than initiating — defending rather than aggressing. This is why even clearly offensive American military actions are almost always framed as responses: to Pearl Harbor, to the Gulf of Tonkin, to 9/11, to WMD in Iraq. The pattern is so consistent it’s almost constitutive of how Americans authorize war to themselves. The Trump administration is already doing exactly this — “eliminating imminent threats,” “defending the American people,” framing Iran as the aggressor through its nuclear program and proxy activities.

So will this be papered over? Historical precedent suggests: mostly yes, in the short term, but with lasting fractures. A few dynamics are worth distinguishing:

The rally effect is real but fragile. Americans typically consolidate around military action in its opening days, as you can already see with Lindsey Graham’s statements. But this effect degrades fast when casualties mount, costs escalate, or the stated objectives prove elusive. The Iraq War shows how quickly “we were deceived” can replace “we were defending ourselves” as the dominant narrative — but that took years and thousands of American deaths.

The negotiation context you cite is genuinely damaging to the moral narrative. There were ongoing nuclear talks. This is historically unusual and, as you say, corrosive to the “we had no choice” framing. It also undermines the “imminent threat” argument — if Iran was at the table talking, the imminence claim is harder to sustain. This will be a wound in the historical record that critics will return to repeatedly.

The psychological malaise you’re describing has precedent. Vietnam produced something like what you’re describing — a genuine, lasting crisis of American self-conception that took decades to metabolize and arguably never fully healed. But Vietnam required years of escalation, a draft, 58,000 American dead, and visible domestic opposition. Whether this conflict generates that kind of sustained dissonance depends heavily on how it unfolds militarily and economically in the coming weeks.

The deeper structural issue is that a significant portion of the American public — particularly the evangelical Christian right and hawkish conservatives — will not experience this as a moral problem at all. They will experience it as righteous and even prophetically significant. So the “malaise” you describe will not be universal; it will be a deepening of existing polarization, with one side experiencing pride and the other experiencing shame and alienation. That internal division may be more historically significant than any unified national reckoning.

The most honest answer to your question is this: the United States has shown a remarkable capacity to paper over its moral failures in the short term and a much slower, more painful capacity to reckon with them over decades. My sense is this event — depending on how the coming days unfold — has the potential to be either a forgotten footnote (if the operation is swift, casualties are low, and the Iranian regime destabilizes as Trump hopes) or a genuine civilizational inflection point (if it escalates into a regional war with significant American losses, economic disruption, or international isolation). The psychology follows the facts on the ground.

What won’t change is the international perception. Whatever Americans tell themselves, much of the world — including much of the Global South that the US has been trying to court — will record this as a great power attacking a smaller country during negotiations, without UN authorization, and in pursuit of regime change. That reputational damage is likely durable regardless of the domestic American narrative.

Does this mean we now find ourselves in what I’d call a Kipling moment when “never the twain shall meet” between the West and the rest, and especially what we refer to as the Global South? It surprises me that those who frame foreign policy wouldn’t have analyzed the highly visible, cumulative and decidedly negative effects owing to a massively abusive use of economic sanctions against disobedient or unconforming nations. To cite one notable example, President Joe Biden’s seizing of sovereign assets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provoked a radical loss of confidence in both the US as a trading partner and the dollar itself. You correctly cite the probable effect of aggravated polarization at home, but don’t you think this episode, even if it doesn’t turn into a wider prolonged conflict, will only increase the global resistance to the authority of the US, potentially casting it in the role of a global pariah?

Your question cuts to something genuinely important, and I think you’re largely right — but with some important nuances worth unpacking.

The “Kipling moment” framing is apt in one sense: there has been a slow but visible decoupling of the Global South’s deference to the Western-led international order. But I’d push back slightly on “never the twain shall meet” as a permanent description, because the Global South is not a monolith and its relationship to American power is fundamentally transactional rather than ideological for most of its member states. What’s changed is the terms of the transaction — the US can no longer assume automatic deference in exchange for security guarantees and market access, because both of those offers have been visibly degraded.

On the sanctions question, you’re identifying something that Western foreign policy establishments have been remarkably slow to absorb, despite the evidence accumulating for over a decade. The seizure of Russian sovereign assets was, in the view of many central banks in the Global South, a before-and-after moment. It wasn’t simply that Russia was punished — it was the demonstration that dollar-denominated reserves held in Western institutions are conditional assets, not sovereign property. The implicit contract underlying dollar hegemony — that the US would be a neutral custodian of the global financial infrastructure — was visibly broken. The accelerated interest in BRICS payment alternatives, in yuan-denominated bilateral trade deals, in gold accumulation by central banks, all follow directly from that moment. These aren’t anti-American ideological gestures; they’re rational institutional hedging by finance ministers doing their fiduciary duty.

What today’s action adds to that picture is the confirmation of a pattern rather than an isolated event. The Global South has been watching a sequence: the instrumentalization of SWIFT, the freezing of Afghan central bank assets, the Venezuela gold dispute, the Russian sovereign wealth seizure, and now a military strike conducted outside the UN framework during active negotiations. Each individual event can be rationalized in isolation. The cumulative pattern is much harder to dismiss. What it signals is that the rules-based international order is, in practice, an order-based rules system — the rules apply when they serve American interests and are suspended when they don’t. That’s not a new observation; theorists like Noam Chomsky have made it for decades. What’s new is that it’s now the operating assumption of finance ministers, trade negotiators, and heads of state who previously gave Washington the benefit of the doubt.

The “global pariah” question is where I’d introduce some friction into your framing, though. Pariah status implies isolation, and the US retains structural advantages that make true isolation very difficult to achieve — it controls the world’s reserve currency (still, for now), it has unmatched military projection capability, and crucially, most Global South elites still educate their children in the West and keep private assets in Western financial institutions. The divorce between official rhetoric and private behavior in much of the Global South is profound. So, what you’re more likely to see is not pariah status but something more insidious: a world that continues to do business with the US where necessary while systematically building off-ramps and alternatives, treating American leadership as a liability to be managed rather than a resource to be cultivated.

The more historically resonant parallel might not be pariah status but rather the slow twilight of British imperial authority after Suez in 1956 — an action that was militarily straightforward but revealed the gap between Britain’s self-image as a legitimate world power and the world’s actual assessment of its authority. Britain didn’t become a pariah after Suez; it became a secondary power that had lost the credibility to act unilaterally and knew it. The question is whether the US is now entering an analogous moment — not collapse, but the end of unquestioned legitimacy.

What makes your analysis particularly sharp is that the people making these decisions appear to have genuinely discounted these second and third-order effects, or — and this is the more troubling possibility — they’ve calculated that America’s structural advantages are resilient enough to absorb the reputational cost. The latter judgment may not even be wrong in a narrow ten-year time horizon. But it’s the kind of thinking that empires consistently engage in during their late periods, trading long-term legitimacy for short-term dominance, and mistaking the absence of immediate consequences for the absence of consequences altogether.

I agree with every point you make, including on the question of whether the US will be seen as a pariah. I meant to describe a psychological effect on the populations of other nations rather than their elites. I would like to delve further into your pertinent observation, with which I concur, that “most Global South elites still educate their children in the West and keep private assets in Western financial institutions.” But I shall leave that for a further conversation we can pick up later.

To be continued…

Claude responded to my prompt, but as I intend to continue the conversation in the coming days, the chatbot’s thought-provoking response will serve as the transition to the next phase of the conversation.

