From Virginia to the Stars: Gladys West and the Mathematics of Navigation

The recent passing away of Gladys West marks the end of an extraordinary scientific journey — one that remained in the shadows for far too long. An American mathematician, she is now widely recognized as one of the key figures behind the foundational work that made satellite navigation — and ultimately the Global Positioning System (GPS) possible. Although her name was not always associated with this indispensable technology, US military archives and prominent journalistic investigations kept her legacy alive and restored her rightful place in contemporary scientific history.

Rising above segregation

Born in 1930 in the rural county of Dinwiddie, Virginia, West grew up in an America still deeply shaped by racial segregation. According to the BBC, she realized early in her academic journey that education would be her pathway to opportunity. A brilliant student, she earned a scholarship to study mathematics at Virginia State College (renamed in 1979, Virginia State University), where she later completed a master’s degree in the same field.

In 1956, she was hired by the US Navy and joined the research base at Dahlgren, Virginia — now known as the Naval Surface Warfare Center. At the time, computing was still in its infancy. Computers filled entire rooms and required highly specialized expertise. West worked as a mathematician and programmer on complex computational systems related to ballistics and satellite data analysis.

Pioneering work in satellite data and geodetic modeling

West contributed to critical projects involving the geodetic modeling of the Earth. Satellite data had to be interpreted with extreme precision to determine the planet’s exact shape. The Earth is not a perfect sphere but a geoid with gravitational irregularities, and modeling it accurately required advanced mathematical methods.

Given West’s expertise, she worked with oceanographic data from Navy satellites such as Seasat and led the project as the project manager. At that time, her mathematical programming and attention to detail were essential in producing reliable geodetic calculations. Those models became foundational to the development of GPS, a system that now supports navigation and positioning technologies used worldwide.

Despite her contributions, her role remained largely confidential for decades. Much of her work was classified, and as a result, her name was absent from the public story of GPS development. It was not until 2018 that she received major institutional recognition, when she was inducted into the Air Force Space and Missile Pioneers Hall of Fame. The honor formally acknowledged the importance of her contributions to space and navigation technologies.

In 2000, she also completed a Ph.D. in public administration, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to education and intellectual growth. In the years that followed, she was honored with several accolades, including the Prince Philip Medal in 2021 and the Freedom of the Seas Exploration and Innovation Award in 2023. Universities and scientific organizations also celebrated her legacy, awarding her honorary degrees and highlighting her role in transforming satellite data into a system that now serves billions of people worldwide.

Intellectual leadership that defied the odds

Beyond the scientific facts, she supervised complex computing projects at a time when few women held technical leadership roles. For me, her leadership was not built on media visibility but on competence and precision. She led by example, setting high standards for data processing and scientific analysis.

American media also began shedding light on her remarkable trajectory: that of a Black woman scientist working in a field dominated by white men during the Cold War. Comparisons were sometimes drawn to the African American mathematicians portrayed in the film Hidden Figures, as her story similarly reflects the decisive yet often overlooked role these scientists played in major 20th century technological advances.

The late recognition of Gladys West raises a broader question: how many major innovations depend on contributions that remain invisible? Her life reminds us that the history of technology is often collective, gradual and confidential. Breakthroughs are rarely the work of a single inventor — they are shaped by teams of researchers whose meticulous efforts gradually transform the future.

By bringing her legacy into the light, scientific institutions and the media helped correct a historical oversight. But her story goes beyond recognition alone. She embodied an intellectual leadership grounded in perseverance, excellence and scientific responsibility. In a world where GPS guides airplanes, ships, emergency services and smartphones, her work continues — quite literally to orient our movements.

Gladys West’s passing does not mark the end of her influence. It reminds us that some of the most decisive figures of our modern world work far from the spotlight. Through her transformative ideas, calculations and her rigor, she helped redefine how humanity locates itself on the planet. Her name now deserves a lasting place in the collective memory of science.

