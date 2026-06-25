Europe’s Alliance Trap: Autonomy Ambitions and NATO Dependence

Europe is not fighting the current war against Iran, yet few regions may ultimately absorb more strategic damage from the conflict than Europe itself. The immediate shock is economic: Energy markets have turned volatile again, shipping insurers have raised premiums across key maritime corridors and oil traders are once again pricing geopolitical instability directly into global markets as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz intensify. Nearly a fifth of global oil flows through this narrow corridor, making even limited disruptions globally consequential.

For Europe, the consequences arrive quickly. Higher energy costs fuel inflation, put pressure on manufacturing, weaken industrial competitiveness and complicate monetary policy across the eurozone. The continent may not be launching strikes in the Gulf, but the structure of its economy ensures it cannot isolate itself from the consequences.

The economic shock is only the visible layer of a deeper geopolitical problem now emerging across Europe. At its core, the Iran War is exposing the limits of Europe’s long-standing ambition for strategic autonomy. The conflict is highlighting Europe’s continued dependence on external security guarantees, the growing strain from simultaneous commitments in Ukraine and the Middle East, and widening tensions within the transatlantic alliance over burden-sharing and defense responsibilities. Far from being a temporary regional crisis, the war is revealing structural weaknesses that may shape Europe’s economic and strategic position for years to come.

Europe’s strategic contradiction

For years, European leaders increasingly spoke about “strategic autonomy.” The phrase reflected a growing recognition that Europe could not indefinitely rely on external powers to secure its geopolitical and economic interests. The current crisis reveals how incomplete that ambition still remains.

Washington has increasingly encouraged allied participation in maritime security operations in the Red Sea and Gulf region publicly, but the requests remain limited: naval coordination, intelligence sharing, missile defense cooperation and burden sharing.

Strategically, however, the implications are much larger. Europe is already committed to sustaining Ukraine militarily and financially. Ammunition stockpiles remain strained. Air defense systems are limited. Defense industrial production is expanding, but not fast enough to sustain simultaneous long-term crises across multiple theaters. The emergence of a second geopolitical front creates a dilemma that Europe is not structurally prepared to manage. Deeper participation in Gulf operations risks military overstretch and gradual entanglement in another prolonged Middle Eastern conflict. Yet refusing American requests carries risks of its own.

US President Donald Trump and several figures surrounding his foreign policy orbit have repeatedly argued that Europe benefits disproportionately from American security guarantees while contributing insufficiently to collective defense burdens. Recent tensions around NATO spending targets have further exposed widening fractures inside the alliance.

The Iran war is intensifying those tensions. European governments increasingly fear being pulled into strategic escalations driven primarily by Washington’s calculations, while Washington increasingly views Europe as hesitant, dependent and strategically unreliable.

This is Europe’s alliance trap. Joining the crisis risks overstretch. Remaining distant risks transatlantic fracture and strategic marginalization. Either path weakens Europe’s position.

A two-front security crisis

The timing could hardly be worse. Europe is already confronting the largest military crisis on its eastern border since the Cold War. Support for Ukraine has required sustained financial commitments, industrial mobilization and political coordination across NATO on a scale few European governments anticipated in 2022.

Now, a second crisis is emerging simultaneously across Europe’s southern strategic periphery. Military resources cannot be expanded infinitely. Naval deployments to secure maritime routes reduce flexibility elsewhere. Intelligence assets become stretched across multiple theaters. Rising energy costs place additional strain on already fragile European economies, while governments continue to increase domestic defense spending.

Meanwhile, Russia is benefiting indirectly from the instability. Higher global oil prices are strengthening Moscow’s export revenues and partially offsetting the pressure generated by sanctions. Prolonged instability in the Gulf is also diverting Western political attention and military focus away from Ukraine. What began as a Middle Eastern conflict is gradually reshaping the broader European strategic environment.

This is how modern geopolitical crises spread. Not necessarily through territorial expansion, but through interconnected systems: energy, finance, logistics, alliances and industrial supply chains.

The return of strategic exposure

For decades after the Cold War, Europe benefited from an unusually favorable geopolitical environment. American power underwrote security, while relatively stable globalization supported growth and industrial integration. That environment is disappearing.The international system is becoming more fragmented, coercive and transactional.

Economic interdependence is increasingly functioning as leverage rather than protection. Strategic competition now shapes technology access, maritime routes, financial systems and industrial supply chains simultaneously. Europe is entering this environment while still lacking full control over many of the systems on which its prosperity depends. Its energy security remains vulnerable to external shocks. Its military architecture still relies heavily on American strategic capabilities. Its financial markets remain deeply exposed to geopolitical instability transmitted through global energy and shipping networks. The Iran war illustrates this reality with unusual clarity.

European governments are not determining the trajectory of escalation between Iran, Israel and the United States. Yet Europe remains deeply exposed to the consequences through inflation, energy costs, alliance obligations and financial instability. The continent absorbs strategic consequences without exercising proportional strategic control. That imbalance is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

NATO’s emerging internal strain

The deeper significance of the crisis may ultimately lie inside NATO itself. For decades, NATO functioned not simply as a military alliance but as a stabilizing political structure linking American and European strategic interests together. The alliance assumed shared priorities, relatively predictable American leadership and a broad consensus regarding collective security. Those assumptions are weakening. Washington increasingly frames alliances in transactional terms, emphasizing burden sharing and strategic reciprocity. Europe, meanwhile, increasingly fears abandonment on one side and entrapment on the other. The Iran war sharpens both fears simultaneously.

The war in Ukraine has already exposed strains in military production, burden-sharing and long-term strategic sustainability. The Iran conflict introduces a second layer of pressure by forcing Europe to confront crises on multiple fronts simultaneously while remaining dependent on Washington for core security guarantees. The problem is not simply military capability. It is a strategic asymmetry. Washington retains escalation flexibility because it controls the larger share of military capacity. Europe, by contrast, absorbs many of the economic and political consequences of escalation while exerting less influence over the decisions that produce them. This imbalance gradually transforms alliances themselves.

European policymakers increasingly speak about strategic autonomy because they fear dependency. American policymakers increasingly demand greater European contributions because they fear overextension. Both sides are reacting to the same structural reality, but in opposing ways. The result is not necessarily an alliance collapse. It is something more unstable: an alliance that still exists militarily while weakening politically and psychologically.

The illusion of distance

European policymakers have often treated instability in the Middle East as geographically distant from Europe’s core security environment. That distinction no longer holds. Modern crises move through systems rather than geography alone. Energy flows, shipping routes, insurance markets, financial networks and industrial supply chains transmit instability outward with extraordinary speed. The war may be concentrated in the Gulf, but its effects move directly through the arteries of the global economy. Commercial shipping through the region has already faced rising insurance costs and pressure to reroute, increasing costs across global supply chains. At the same time, volatility in European energy and inflation expectations is again reshaping monetary calculations across the eurozone.

A disruption in Hormuz affects European manufacturing. Rising shipping premiums alter industrial costs. Energy volatility reshapes inflation expectations inside the eurozone. Alliance tensions complicate NATO cohesion. Even uncertainty itself becomes economically destabilizing as investment slows and fiscal pressure rises. Europe is rediscovering a structural reality it hoped globalization had softened: dependence creates exposure.

Europe’s real problem

The deeper issue exposed by the Iran War is not simply energy vulnerability or military overstretch. It is Europe’s incomplete transition from economic power to strategic power.

For years, Europe attempted to balance geopolitical dependence with economic strength. That balance is becoming harder to sustain in a world increasingly shaped by coercion, fragmentation and hard power competition.

The Iran war is therefore not only a Middle Eastern crisis. It is a warning that Europe’s position within an international system is becoming less stable and less forgiving. Until Europe resolves the contradiction between its geopolitical exposure and its limited strategic autonomy, it will continue to face crises it cannot prevent, wars it cannot fully influence and consequences it must nevertheless absorb. And the more unstable the international system becomes, the more dangerous that imbalance will become.

[Sangeeta Mohanty edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.