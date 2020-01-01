Description
The issues we face are important and complex. As with previous years, Make Sense of 2019 provides you with a plurality of perspectives on world issues. It has some of our best articles of the year from contributors who cut across borders, backgrounds and beliefs.
In this edition, we shine the light on issues as diverse as the raging fires in the Amazon to the heated politics in the UK. We look at all regions and have articles on the Indian elections, racism in football and protests in Latin America.
This is an e-book that can be read on smartphone, tablet and desktop in PDF format.
What Happened in 2019? — Atul Singh
AFRICA
Hostility Still Looms in Ivory Coast and Liberia — Maja Bovcon
Nigeria: Are We Really and Truly One Country? — Oyepeju Abioye
Africa’s Long Road to Democracy — Swaleh Ochieng
Is South Africa Heading for a Storm? — Stephen Chan
For Nigeria’s Women, the Threat of Sexual Violence Is Never Far Away — Oyepeju Abioye
ASIA PACIFIC
The Military Writes the Rules in Thailand’s Election — Natchapol Praditpetchara
Making Sense of the Christchurch Terror Attack — Hans-Georg Betz
Can Technology Help China Rebuild Social Trust? — Elizabeth Van Wie Davis
It’s Time for Hong Kong to Get Real — Rupert Hodder
Is China’s Belt and Road Initiative Strategic Genius, Arrogant Overreach or Something Else? — Atul Singh
CENTRAL & SOUTH ASIA
Sri Lanka’s Persecuted Muslims Are Turning Radical — Deedar Khudaidad
Whether You Like It or Not, Narendra Modi Is Here to Stay — Ankita Mukhopadhyay
Without Fundamental Reforms to the Education System, Indians Will Not Innovate — Akash Pallath, Ansh Joshi & Deepak Dhariwal
What Lies Behind India’s Bold Bet on Kashmir? — Atul Singh & Manu Sharma
Mumbai Needs To Come Together to Prevent Annual Flooding — Karan Kapoor
EUROPE
Will Zelensky Deliver Much Needed Reform for Ukraine? — Alona Anokhina, Kateryna Parkhomei & Iván Farías Pelcastre
Boris Johnson: Bumbling Buffoon, Pied Piper or Churchillian Statesman? — Atul Singh
What Is Behind Football’s Persistent Racism? — Ellis Cashmore
Has Macron Given NATO a Much Needed Wake-Up Call? — Guillaume Lasconjarias
Can Anything Unite the United Kingdom? — Peter Isackson
LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN
In What Seems Like an Endless Nightmare, Maduro Clings on to Power — Lenin Cavalcanti Guerra
The Puerto Rico Crisis: A Reflection of a Flawed US Democracy — Carlos Figueroa
Putting Out the Fires in the Amazon — Niyanta Spelman
Chile Protests and the Rise of Political Risk in Latin America — German Peinado Delgado & Glenn Ojeda Vega
What Is Driving the Protests in Latin America? — Leonardo Vivas
MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA
The End of the Iran Nuclear Deal — Gary Grappo
A War With US Will Destroy Iran’s Reformist Movement — Maryam Nouri
Who Are Turkey’s Long-Term Allies? — Nathaniel Handy
Another Middle East War Is Internationalized — Gary Grappo
As Iraq Burns, World Leaders Stay Silent — Amin Farhad
NORTH AMERICA
The Right Green New Deal — Steve Westly
Leaving the INF Treaty Wasn’t the Problem — It’s How We Did It — Cole A. Baker
Is Trump’s Impeachment Bound to Backfire? — S. Suresh
The World’s Love Affair With Justin Trudeau Is Over — Ramsha Zafar
Why Democrats Should Vote for a Moderate — Neil Kapoor
BUSINESS
UAE Attracts AI Investment Due to Flexibility — Dina Al-Shibeeb
What Sotheby’s Tells Us About the Art Market — Vanessa Stevens
The Hidden Gems of Morocco Sarita Mehta
Google and Our Collective AI Future — Daniel Wagner
Are Electric Vehicles About to Take Off in India? — Atul Singh & Manu Sharma
ECONOMICS
Will India’s Unemployment Crisis Cost Modi His Job? — Ravi Tripathi
Macri Walks on Thin Ice in Argentina — Pablo Nemina
Italy Must Leave the Eurozone — Isidoros Karderinis
Can Japan Maintain Its Economic Fortunes? — Craig Willy
The Path to Growth Is Industrialization, Not Exports — Atul Singh
CULTURE
When Will India Address Its Student Suicide Crisis? — Ankita Mukhopadhyay
Burning Man and Auroville: Understanding the Human Condition — William Softky
The Decision Against Caster Semenya Plunges Sport into a Moral Maelstrom — Ellis Cashmore
What If Michael Jackson Had Lived? — Ellis Cashmore
Romance Novels Are a Weapon Against Misogyny — Hans-Georg Betz
INTERNATIONAL SECURITY
Peace in the Central African Republic Requires Patience — Alexandra Lamarche
The Collision Course in the Asia Pacific — Karola Klatt
For Iran, Options Are Few and Prospects Are Grim — Gary Grappo
Is Europe Ready to Do More on Security Matters? — Orsolya Raczova
We May Be Better Off Without a Clear Definition of Terrorism — Cole A. Baker
ENVIRONMENT
There’s a Rock Heading for Earth — Arek Sinanian
No Blue Skies for Beijing — Rachael Willis
Climate Emergency: Rise of a Civil Disobedience Movement — Vasundhara Saravade
The Amazon Rainforest Fires Are Worse Than You Think — Luiz Cesar Pimentel
A Gen Zer’s Perspective on Climate Change Reform — Neil Kapoor