The issues we face are important and complex. As with previous years, Make Sense of 2019 provides you with a plurality of perspectives on world issues. It has some of our best articles of the year from contributors who cut across borders, backgrounds and beliefs.

In this edition, we shine the light on issues as diverse as the raging fires in the Amazon to the heated politics in the UK. We look at all regions and have articles on the Indian elections, racism in football and protests in Latin America.

This is an e-book that can be read on smartphone, tablet and desktop in PDF format.

What Happened in 2019? — Atul Singh

AFRICA

Hostility Still Looms in Ivory Coast and Liberia — Maja Bovcon

Nigeria: Are We Really and Truly One Country? — Oyepeju Abioye

Africa’s Long Road to Democracy — Swaleh Ochieng

Is South Africa Heading for a Storm? — Stephen Chan

For Nigeria’s Women, the Threat of Sexual Violence Is Never Far Away — Oyepeju Abioye

ASIA PACIFIC

The Military Writes the Rules in Thailand’s Election — Natchapol Praditpetchara

Making Sense of the Christchurch Terror Attack — Hans-Georg Betz

Can Technology Help China Rebuild Social Trust? — Elizabeth Van Wie Davis

It’s Time for Hong Kong to Get Real — Rupert Hodder

Is China’s Belt and Road Initiative Strategic Genius, Arrogant Overreach or Something Else? — Atul Singh

CENTRAL & SOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka’s Persecuted Muslims Are Turning Radical — Deedar Khudaidad

Whether You Like It or Not, Narendra Modi Is Here to Stay — Ankita Mukhopadhyay

Without Fundamental Reforms to the Education System, Indians Will Not Innovate — Akash Pallath, Ansh Joshi & Deepak Dhariwal

What Lies Behind India’s Bold Bet on Kashmir? — Atul Singh & Manu Sharma

Mumbai Needs To Come Together to Prevent Annual Flooding — Karan Kapoor

EUROPE

Will Zelensky Deliver Much Needed Reform for Ukraine? — Alona Anokhina, Kateryna Parkhomei & Iván Farías Pelcastre

Boris Johnson: Bumbling Buffoon, Pied Piper or Churchillian Statesman? — Atul Singh

What Is Behind Football’s Persistent Racism? — Ellis Cashmore

Has Macron Given NATO a Much Needed Wake-Up Call? — Guillaume Lasconjarias

Can Anything Unite the United Kingdom? — Peter Isackson

LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN

In What Seems Like an Endless Nightmare, Maduro Clings on to Power — Lenin Cavalcanti Guerra

The Puerto Rico Crisis: A Reflection of a Flawed US Democracy — Carlos Figueroa

Putting Out the Fires in the Amazon — Niyanta Spelman

Chile Protests and the Rise of Political Risk in Latin America — German Peinado Delgado & Glenn Ojeda Vega

What Is Driving the Protests in Latin America? — Leonardo Vivas

MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA

The End of the Iran Nuclear Deal — Gary Grappo

A War With US Will Destroy Iran’s Reformist Movement — Maryam Nouri

Who Are Turkey’s Long-Term Allies? — Nathaniel Handy

Another Middle East War Is Internationalized — Gary Grappo

As Iraq Burns, World Leaders Stay Silent — Amin Farhad

NORTH AMERICA

The Right Green New Deal — Steve Westly

Leaving the INF Treaty Wasn’t the Problem — It’s How We Did It — Cole A. Baker

Is Trump’s Impeachment Bound to Backfire? — S. Suresh

The World’s Love Affair With Justin Trudeau Is Over — Ramsha Zafar

Why Democrats Should Vote for a Moderate — Neil Kapoor

BUSINESS

UAE Attracts AI Investment Due to Flexibility — Dina Al-Shibeeb

What Sotheby’s Tells Us About the Art Market — Vanessa Stevens

The Hidden Gems of Morocco Sarita Mehta

Google and Our Collective AI Future — Daniel Wagner

Are Electric Vehicles About to Take Off in India? — Atul Singh & Manu Sharma

ECONOMICS

Will India’s Unemployment Crisis Cost Modi His Job? — Ravi Tripathi

Macri Walks on Thin Ice in Argentina — Pablo Nemina

Italy Must Leave the Eurozone — Isidoros Karderinis

Can Japan Maintain Its Economic Fortunes? — Craig Willy

The Path to Growth Is Industrialization, Not Exports — Atul Singh

CULTURE

When Will India Address Its Student Suicide Crisis? — Ankita Mukhopadhyay

Burning Man and Auroville: Understanding the Human Condition — William Softky

The Decision Against Caster Semenya Plunges Sport into a Moral Maelstrom — Ellis Cashmore

What If Michael Jackson Had Lived? — Ellis Cashmore

Romance Novels Are a Weapon Against Misogyny ­— Hans-Georg Betz

INTERNATIONAL SECURITY

Peace in the Central African Republic Requires Patience — Alexandra Lamarche

The Collision Course in the Asia Pacific — Karola Klatt

For Iran, Options Are Few and Prospects Are Grim — Gary Grappo

Is Europe Ready to Do More on Security Matters? — Orsolya Raczova

We May Be Better Off Without a Clear Definition of Terrorism — Cole A. Baker

ENVIRONMENT

There’s a Rock Heading for Earth — Arek Sinanian

No Blue Skies for Beijing — Rachael Willis

Climate Emergency: Rise of a Civil Disobedience Movement — Vasundhara Saravade

The Amazon Rainforest Fires Are Worse Than You Think — Luiz Cesar Pimentel

A Gen Zer’s Perspective on Climate Change Reform — Neil Kapoor