Trump’s Shameless Threatening of Iran is Guaranteed to Backfire

On March 16, the Houthis claimed that the US airstrikes on Yemen have killed over 50 and injured about 100. The Houthis have declared that they would retaliate with their missiles. However, they have said that their target is not only ships heading for Israel, but also against Israel and US-controlled areas in the region. So far, the Houthis have already targeted Israel’s Nevatim Airbase.

From the very start of the conflict, the Houthi terms were clear: They would block ships destined for Israel as long as Israel blocked aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. However, instead of respecting the Houthi moral stand, Trump launched airstrikes against them. In addition, he continues to send military aid to Israel despite the country’s disregard for the two-month-long truce with Hamas, which ended March 18. The subsequent attack on Gaza killed over 400 people.

Support for Israel’s and Trump’s actions is fading quickly. With the conflict in the Middle East framed as a fight between good and evil, Iran and its allies, such as the Houthis, have begun to view Trump as a combative president. If Trump continues these actions, the US population will also begin to see past his assertions that he is a “peacemaker and unifier.” Lack of support will have devastating effects on both Israel and the Trump administration.

Support for US actions is waning

A recent poll shows that support for Israel is declining in America. 46% of those who participated in the poll say they support Israel, compared to 51% in 2024. In contrast, American support for the oppressed Palestinians has increased to 33% of those polled. It is clear that the actions of the Trump administration are not resonating with much of the public.

In addition, US attacks on Iran could lead to the closing of the Strait of Hormuz. Nearly 30% of the world’s crude oil is shipped through the passage daily. Closing the passage would undoubtedly send oil prices to the roof. Trump will lose more support as Americans grow frustrated with the high prices.

As for support from US officials, that is also waning. For one, a war on Yemen has not been declared by the US Congress. Former US diplomat Nabeel Khoury said that US attacks on Yemen have “no military logic to what’s happening, and there is no political logic either.” In addition, the United Nations has called for the conflict to cease, claiming that prolonged US attacks will increase humanitarian issues in Yemen. If the US continues its bombing of Yemeni residential targets and resulting in the deaths of innocent civilians, it will further ruin its own reputation worldwide. The US must be held accountable for each victim and must make reparations.

Shifts in public opinion will bring consequences

However, the US has not shown signs of backing down. Trump posted on Truth Social, “To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!” He also threatened Iran, saying, “America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

Ignoring public sentiment and continuing the conflict will have consequences regarding nuclear deals in the region. On March 5, Trump sent a threatening letter to Iran insisting on a two-month deadline to reach a new nuclear deal. In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected direct negotiations with the United States regarding a nuclear agreement. Already, Iran’s position on nuclear research is changing. While this perspective shift is not new to Iran, current progress indicates concrete progress.

On March 28, Iran officially responded to Trump’s letter. As expected, it declined direct negotiation as long as there exists a “maximum pressure policy” and “threats of military strikes.” Trump must wise up! The US is not prepared for a full-scale conflict with Iran. In 2024, the US finally released an “after action” report regarding the 2002 $250 million war game simulation. It demonstrated that the US military is vulnerable to Iran’s “low-tech warfare.” In the simulation, the US naval forces were soundly defeated by “Iranian” forces within minutes.

To this author, it does not take a genius to figure out that a war with Iran is destructive for both countries, especially America. Iran is presently far more potent than it was in 2002 when the simulation took place. Iran is able to target more US- and Israeli-controlled areas. Iran even claims that its new rockets can reach Diego Garcia, a US air base. In addition, looking at the statements from Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, it is clear that the current US administration is out of touch with the world.

Political leaders who make decisions that lead to insurmountable deaths and destruction seem to walk away unscathed. Trump believes that by bullying other countries, they will suddenly bow to the US. Such bullying is counterproductive — the Houthis will not back down. The US should not underestimate Iran, a significant regional power with powerful allies.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.