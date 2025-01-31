A Year in Review: India’s Strategic Accomplishments in 2024

On January 26, 2024, India, the world’s largest democracy, celebrated its 75th Republic Day, a milestone that follows the nation’s 75th year of independence in 2022. Since gaining independence in 1947, India has solidified its position as a regional and global power. Over the decades, India has experienced rapid and consistent economic growth alongside political stability. These advancements have empowered India to take decisive steps on the global stage, such as spearheading initiatives like the World Solar Alliance, hosting the G20 Summit in 2023 and the Interpol General Assembly in 2022, leading the “No Money for Terror” (NMFT) conference and playing a key role in establishing maritime order across the strategic Indo-Pacific.

A decade of growth

India’s remarkable transformation has been reflected in its ascent from being labeled one of the “Fragile Five” economies to becoming one of the top five economies worldwide in less than a decade. Morgan Stanley, once critical of India’s economic challenges, has now recognized the country’s transformative reforms, which have turned it into a beacon of international investment.

The country’s rise in innovation has been equally impressive. India climbed from 81st in 2015 to 39th in 2024 in the Global Innovation Index (GII) rankings among 133 countries, showcasing its commitment to fostering a robust innovation ecosystem. By implementing strong policies, increasing investment in research and creating a supportive environment for startups and entrepreneurship, India has positioned itself as a leader in innovation. The success of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) exemplifies this transformation. The UPI recorded a staggering 16.58 billion transactions worth $279.4 billion in October 2024 alone, revolutionizing the financial sector. Additionally, the country’s defense production surged by 174% over the course of the past decade, with exports increasing over 30 times. These achievements make India a strategic ally for global powers.

India has further demonstrated its regional and global leadership through a series of key policy initiatives. Programs like Digital India have driven technological empowerment, while the World Solar Alliance has positioned the country as a leader in global renewable energy cooperation. Initiatives like Act East, which strengthens ties with Southeast Asia, and Make in India, which promotes domestic manufacturing, have further cemented India’s status as a critical stakeholder in regional and international affairs.

India’s emergence on the global strategic stage reflects a decade of consistent policies and transformative reforms, underpinned by sustained political stability. This defining feature of the 2024 world affairs has allowed India to assert itself as a key global player. The reelection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third consecutive term has solidified this political stability, enabling the government to implement impactful development-oriented reforms and policies. These measures have transformed India’s economic, military and diplomatic spheres of influence, strengthening governance across various sectors and reinforcing the nation’s position as a vital force in global affairs.

An expanding global reach

India has pursued its rise on the global stage with a firm “Neighborhood First” policy and a strategic focus on the Indo-Pacific region. The country has expanded its sphere of influence westward by actively engaging with Gulf nations, which now rank among India’s top partners in trade, investment and energy. The India-Middle-East-Europe corridor (IMEEC) has drawn significant interest from regional and global stakeholders. This initiative connects India to Europe through the Arabian Peninsula and offers a promising solution to mitigate risks and reduce reliance on traditional maritime shipping routes.

India has also strengthened ties with Central Asian states to the north and nations in the Indian Ocean Region to the south. Engagements with Africa, particularly along the East African coastline, have reached unprecedented levels. India’s commitment to inclusive governance is evident in its active participation in initiatives such as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which provides a robust alternative for accessing Eurasia and beyond.

The country’s natural leadership in the Global South has garnered widespread support for initiatives like the Voice of Global South Summit and the African Union’s inclusion as a permanent member of the G20. India’s leadership in vaccine equity during the Covid-19 pandemic earned global admiration. By 2023, India had supplied over 301 million vaccine doses to 99 countries, demonstrating its commitment to global health and solidarity.

India’s emphasis on sustainability is reflected in the International Solar Alliance (ISA), a platform it proposed to promote solar energy adoption. As of August 2024, 119 countries had signed the ISA framework, with 99 countries ratifying the agreement. India has also invested nearly $3 billion in infrastructure and development projects tailored to the needs of partner countries, further solidifying its role as a trusted global partner and an advocate for equitable development.

Between 2008 and August 2024, India extended $951.22 billion in grants and lines of credit to 78 countries, forging strong development partnerships worldwide. This unwavering commitment has positioned India as a steadfast ally to the developing world, demonstrating how democracies can effectively deliver socio-economic benefits. These efforts have not only uplifted other nations, but have also bolstered India’s own economic framework, ensuring distribution of resources across society.

India’s transformative advancements are also evident in its global port rankings. Nine of its major ports are now listed among the world’s top 100 by the World Bank, with ports like the Visakhapatnam port and Mundra port being among the top 30. The efficiency of India’s port operations is best reflected in its dramatically improved median turnaround time, which has been reduced from a sluggish 28 days in the 20th century to an impressive 0.9 days in 2024. This surpasses many global benchmarks, including the United States (1.5 days), Australia (1.7 days) and Singapore (1 day), underscoring India’s enhanced logistical and operational capabilities.

Net security provider

India’s prominence as a maritime power extends beyond efficient port operations to its role as a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific. With its expanded capabilities, operational expertise and proactive engagement, India has become a stabilizing force in the Indian Ocean Region, reinforcing its claim as “India’s Ocean.” This growing stature contextualizes the shifting dynamics of global maritime strategy, often referred to as the “great game” at sea. The increasing naval presence and partnerships among international players highlights the Indo-Pacific’s rising significance, with India firmly established as a pivotal economic and strategic fulcrum in this vital geography.

India has decisively advanced its maritime deterrent capabilities in recent years, significantly strengthening its nuclear triad. In 2024, India commissioned INS Arighaat, its second Arihant-class Ship, Submersible, Ballistic, Nuclear Submarine (SSBN). This development reinforced India’s strategic balance and peacekeeping capabilities, which are crucial for national security. INS Arighaat embodies India’s commitment to self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in defense, showcasing advanced design, manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge technology and the country’s robust research and developmental framework. Indian scientists, industries and naval personnel collaborated to conceptualize, develop and integrate the Arihant class SSBNs, which are entirely indigenous. Further demonstrating its maritime ambitions, India launched its fourth SSBN Submarine in Visakhapatnam, underlining its focus on securing maritime interests in a dynamic and often volatile geopolitical environment.

Expanding its strategic horizons, India has also displayed remarkable interoperability and operational adaptability through large-scale military exercises. One prominent example is Milan 2024, a biennial exercise hosted by the Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command from February 19 to 27, 2024, in Visakhapatnam. Milan 2024 attracted unprecedented participation, bringing together 51 countries from six continents, 35 ships, 50 aircrafts and 11 heads of maritime agencies. This exercise, which began modestly in 1995 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with only four participating navies, has grown exponentially in size and complexity. Milan 2024 not only highlighted India’s maritime capabilities but also demonstrated its adaptability and strategic leadership on a global scale.

Complementing its maritime capabilities the Indian Air Force (IAF) hosted its first multinational exercise, Tarang Shakti 2024, from August 6 to 14, 2024. The exercise, aptly named “waves of power,” aimed to enhance interoperability and operational coordination amongst Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs). This milestone event marked a significant step toward strengthening India’s defense collaborations on a global scale. Notably, Tejas, India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), played a central role, showcasing the growing importance of domestically developed platforms in modernizing the country’s defense infrastructure.

Tarang Shakti 2024 attracted participation from 51 countries spanning every continent, making it one of the most comprehensive air exercises in recent history. However, Russia and Israel, two of India’s key strategic partners, notably abstained from participating. Despite these absences, the exercise provided a platform for participating nations to synchronize their Concept of Operations (CONOPS), test their ability to mobilize and maintain detachments at distant locations and hone their capabilities in different operational environments.

The exercise featured cutting edge, technologically advanced strategic assets including the F/A-18 Super Hornets from the US, the French Rafale, the European Typhoon, Australian E/A 18G Growlers and the F-35 Lightning II, which engaged with IAF’s LCA Tejas, Su-30 MKI, Rafale, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighter jets. The IAF also deployed its advanced rotary and fixed-wing platforms, including the LCH Prachand, ALH MK-IV Rudra, C-130 Hercules and the Netra and Phalcon Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) systems, which are normally not deployed abroad for exercises.

Tarang Shakti 2024 underscored India’s advanced air power and its ability to rapidly respond to and adapt to evolving threats and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. This landmark event highlighted India’s leadership in fostering global defense cooperation while demonstrating its capability to operate at the forefront of strategic and operational innovation.

Transforming stable internal security

India’s rapid growth in 2024 has been driven by a stable and secure internal security environment, achieved through the proactive collaboration of all national security stakeholders. This progress is evident in key developments across the nation. Security forces have made significant strides against left-wing extremism (LWE), eliminating 287 extremists and arresting 992 individuals, including 14 politburo members. For the first time in four decades, fatalities among civilians and security forces fell below 100, underscoring the government’s commitment to eradicating LWE by March 31, 2026. Authorities have reduced LWEs influence by 80%, confining its impact to limited areas in Chhattisgarh.

India also revolutionized its criminal justice system in 2024 by replacing outdated British-era laws with three transformative legal frameworks. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 replaced the 163-year-old Indian Penal Code of 1860, modernizing the legal foundation of criminal offenses. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 replaced the antiquated Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1898, ensuring more effective procedures for investigations and trials. The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 replaced the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, introducing reforms to streamline evidence collection and admissibility. Together, these reforms modernized India’s legal framework and strengthened the criminal justice system. Complementing these changes, the government invested significantly in technological advancements, including the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and its integration into the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS). CCTNS in hand with ICJS have led the Ministry of Home Affairs towards effective justice delivery and law enforcement by ensuring seamless data sharing across law enforcement, judiciary, prisons, forensics and prosecution.

The government’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism yielded substantial results in Jammu and Kashmir. Following the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019, the region has experienced rapid development, culminating in assembly elections in October 2024, which saw a record voter turnout of 63.88%. Massive infrastructure improvements and inward investments have propelled the region’s economic growth, creating opportunities in previously underserved areas.

The Indian government has also intensified its fight against narco-terrorism with a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach. Authorities seized over 10,000 kg of narcotics in 2024, including a record 3,132 kg consignment intercepted during a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indian Navy and Gujarat Police off the Gujarat coast. In November 2024, the Indian Coast Guard seized 5,500 kg of methamphetamine from a Myanmarese fishing boat in the Andaman Sea. In addition, the Ministry of Home Affairs destroyed 117,284 kg of narcotics during the year. Structural, institutional and informational reforms have strengthened the nation’s anti-drug policies, with the central government establishing NCB offices in every state to support this mission.

These accomplishments demonstrate India’s proactive security policies, transformative legal reforms, technological advancements and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation. By addressing internal threats with decisive actions and a visionary approach, India continues to reinforce its position as a resilient and forward-looking global leader.

A rising global power

Barry Buzan’s framework highlights the intersection of politics, economics and geographic developments as critical to human security, emphasizing the interplay of five major elements, each uniquely contributing to global stability. The military aspect reflects the strategic interplay between the states’ armed capabilities and their perceptions of one another’s intentions, influencing peace and conflict dynamics. The political dimension encompasses the organization of states, governmental systems, ideologies and the legitimacy of their identities. The economic element addresses the availability of resources, financial stability and the mechanisms to sustain welfare and state authority. The social component focuses on the sustainability and evolution of traditional languages, cultures, religious identities and customs. Lastly, the environmental element underscores the maintenance of local and global ecosystems as vital support systems for humanity.

India’s comprehensive growth across these five elements has positioned it as a favored partner on the global stage, bolstering the multipolar world order. India’s consistent development supports a global environment of freedom, openness, transparency and adherence to rules-based order. Its inclusive and responsible approach has particularly resonated in the developing world. This sense of responsibility has established India as a “First Responder” and “Preferred Security Partner” in times of crisis, further solidifying its role as a key player on the global horizon. By addressing local, regional and global security challenges, India has underscored its pivotal role in shaping a balanced and equitable world.

As India strides into 2025, its trajectory as a rising global power reflects the culmination of decades of transformative reforms, strategic foresight and resilient leadership. The nation’s robust advancements across economic, political, social, military and environmental dimensions continue to bolster its role in shaping a multipolar world order. India’s achievements in innovation, infrastructure, defense and diplomacy underscore its growing stature as a stabilizing force in regional and global affairs. India exemplifies a forward-looking democracy capable of addressing complex challenges. With its leadership in renewable energy, technological innovation and inclusive development, 2025 sees India not just as a global economic powerhouse, but as a trusted ally and advocate for equitable growth. As the nation builds on its successes, it reaffirms its commitment to global peace, stability and sustainable progress, paving the way for an even brighter future.

[Kaitlyn Diana and Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

