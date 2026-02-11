Closing the Gap in Science: How Women and Girls Across Borders Are Building the Future

In Tanzania, a young girl speaks about science with excitement, dreaming of becoming a doctor who can help others. In Palestine, young women continue their studies in engineering and medical sciences despite significant disruption and uncertainty, driven by a desire to serve their communities through knowledge. They will never meet. Their classrooms look nothing alike. Yet they are part of the same story, one where science opens doors to resilience, opportunity and hope.

Where curiosity begins

Across contexts, the barriers girls face in science may differ, but their determination to learn remains strikingly similar. In Dar es Salaam, that determination is visible in Umra, an 11-year-old student whose curiosity for maths and science has been nurtured through a school science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) club. For Umra, learning is joyful. It is a space to ask questions, to explore how the world works and to imagine a future where she can care for others.

That early spark is sustained by mentorship. Juliana Marko, an engineer and advocate for inclusive STEM education, understands how critical it is for girls to see themselves reflected in science. Having navigated her own educational journey with limited access to resources and encouragement, she is now committed to ensuring that young learners grow up believing that science and innovation belong to them. Through mentorship and classroom support, she helps transform curiosity into confidence, and confidence into possibility.

Learning amid disruption

Thousands of kilometres away, in Gaza, the journey into science looks very different. For Dalal, a 20-year-old architectural engineering student, learning has taken place amid repeated disruptions, long travel routes and constrained access to resources. Yet her commitment to education has only deepened. Architecture, for her, is not simply a profession, but a way to contribute to the recovery of communities and the rebuilding of spaces that offer safety and dignity.

As Dalal explains, “Education is liberation. It gives us the tools to challenge injustice and create change.” For her, studying is not only about acquiring technical skills. It is about shaping a future defined by possibility, one lesson at a time, even when circumstances make learning difficult.

Alongside her, Sondos is pursuing medical laboratory sciences with a clear sense of purpose. Drawn to the impact of accurate diagnosis and behind-the-scenes medical work, she chose a field where precision and care can save lives. “When I saw how much difference accurate lab results can make in someone’s life, I knew I wanted to be part of that work,” she says.

Despite financial pressure, emotional strain and ongoing uncertainty, Sondos continues her studies with determination. Her ambition is to contribute to stronger healthcare systems and to continue learning beyond her degree. For her, education is both an opportunity and a responsibility. As she reflects, “Education is a lifeline. It is how we hold on to hope and build something better despite uncertainty.”

What connects these journeys is not geography, age or discipline, but the role of education as a stabilizing force. Whether it is a young girl discovering science for the first time, a mentor opening doors through guidance or university students persisting through disruption, learning becomes a source of strength. It offers structure in unstable environments and a pathway to contribute meaningfully to society.

Closing the gender gap in science

Globally, girls and women remain underrepresented in STEM, particularly in contexts affected by poverty, crisis and instability. Barriers to access, participation and opportunity continue to limit who enters, remains and advances in STEM fields. The International Day of Women and Girls in Science highlights these gaps and calls for sustained action to ensure that girls and women are supported not only to begin their education but also to continue, thrive and lead in scientific fields.

The experiences of Umra, Dalal and Sondos reflect these realities, while also demonstrating what becomes possible when girls are supported to learn, persist and lead in science. Their stories show that closing the gender gap in STEM is not only about representation, but about creating enabling environments where talent can flourish.

Support systems play a defining role in sustaining this progress. Families, teachers, mentors and safe learning spaces all shape whether girls remain in education and continue to see a future for themselves in science. Investment in inclusive, quality education, particularly in contexts affected by crisis, is essential to ensure that talent is nurtured and aspirations are protected.

Education as a pathway to opportunity

As the International Day of Women and Girls in Science marks its tenth anniversary, these stories remind us that progress in STEM is built over time through collective effort. When girls and women are supported to learn, explore and lead, the impact extends far beyond the classroom. Across borders and generations, science becomes not only a field of study but also a shared pathway to resilience, opportunity and hope.

Education Above All Foundation believes that this pathway must be open to every child and young person, including girls and women, at every stage of their learning journey. From access to quality primary education, to secondary and tertiary learning, and onward to skills development, employment and economic opportunity, education lays the foundation for lifelong participation and contribution. By supporting inclusive education systems and addressing barriers to learning, Education Above All Foundation works to ensure that girls and women are not only present in classrooms but are empowered to shape their futures and the communities they serve.

[Kaitlyn Diana edited this piece.]

