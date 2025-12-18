Thailand-Cambodia Case: Will the Peace Deal Hold This Time?

Tension on the Thai–Cambodian border has been ongoing for the past week, with both sides exchanging artillery fire and accusing each other of violating the previously agreed-upon ceasefire. The dispute dates back to the 19th century, when French colonial rule first established the border between the two territories, and it has remained unresolved for centuries.

However, it seemed that a glimmer of hope finally appeared in this bleak conflict when Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet signed a peace deal on October 26, 2025. This agreement was signed at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, with US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in attendance. The joint declaration aimed to pave the way for a lasting, peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Things went off track

Just over two weeks later, on November 11, the Thai authorities announced the suspension of the peace treaty, after a series of border incidents, including the deaths of several Thai soldiers who had stepped on mines, which Bangkok claims were recently laid by Cambodian forces.

For its part, Cambodia denied placing any new mines, insisting they were left over from previous clashes. Phnom Penh has expressed serious concern about Thailand’s actions while also confirming its commitment to upholding the terms of the treaty.

At the same time, armed conflicts along the border have increased significantly, changing from small-scale clashes to large-scale operations involving aircraft, rocket systems and strike drones. In the space of just a few days, both sides have suffered heavy casualties, and tens of thousands of civilians have been forced to flee their homes.

The bloody toll: humanitarian crisis unfolding

According to Thailand’s Second Army operational center, the Cambodian side has lost at least 102 soldiers since the conflict entered its active phase in December 2025. Thai forces have also reported the destruction of six Cambodian T-55 tanks, a BM-21 multiple rocket launcher and an anti-drone system. The Thai command stresses that these figures are drawn from combat reports and intelligence assessments.

Thai officials have also acknowledged their own losses: the Ministry of Defence has confirmed that nine Thai soldiers and four civilians were killed, and that more than 120 people were wounded.

Thai defense representatives say that intensified attacks along the entire border, including in Sa Kaeo province, are being carried out by Cambodian troops, prompting Thailand to take strategic countermeasures.

The conflict is accompanied by a huge humanitarian response in Thailand’s border areas. The number of evacuees currently housed in temporary shelters has now reached 222,000, with the provinces of Si Sa Ket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani being the hardest hit. These provinces have seen tens of thousands of displaced people.

Meanwhile, Cambodian authorities have detained more than 7,000 Thai citizens at the Poipet border checkpoint. Cambodia closed the crossing on Friday and Saturday while the armed conflict was ongoing, and officials have refused to open it temporarily for people to return home.

The head of this idea, former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, posted on social media that the closure of land crossings and ports is intended to protect the safety of Thai and Cambodian citizens.

Colonial ghosts: towards a new war?

The current escalation appears to be even more dangerous than the five-day border conflict in July, which resulted in over 30 deaths and 150 injuries on both sides. A map from 1907, when Cambodia was under French colonial rule, is the root of the various land claims. Thailand says the map is wrong. This inaccuracy has led to the long-standing territorial dispute that has already displaced hundreds of innocent people from both countries.

The world is waiting to see whether Trump can use his favored economic tactics to prevent the conflict from escalating and encourage Bangkok and Phnom Penh to resume talks. Or will the October peace deal signed under his leadership fail, causing a full-scale war in the heart of Southeast Asia? Either way, the answer will not depend on just one treaty, but rather on ongoing, direct negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia.

[Kaitlyn Diana edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.