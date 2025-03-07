How Has Ayodhya Changed Since the Ram Mandir’s Construction?

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is hosting the Maha Kumbh Mela, which is celebrated every 144 years. Maha Kumbh is the largest religious festival in the world, attended by over 400 million pilgrims. It is being held 170 kilometers from Ayodhya, which consists of the Ramjanmabhumi (Birthplace of Lord Ram). With the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, many pilgrims of Maha Kumbh have added another stop in their journey.

The drive from Prayagraj to Ayodhya is dusty and bumpy, giving one the experience of rural northern India. Occasionally, one can also get a view of agricultural fields and yellow mustard crops. As one approaches Ayodhya, there appear freshly painted road signs, modern flyovers, new roads and commercial establishments along the road leading to the Ram Mandir. The town is uneventful and has a handful of international standard hotels. The staff lacks the training to manage the increasing international tourists and have no knowledge regarding timings of surrounding museums and temples. Furthermore, they do not provide any guidance or assistance to tourists seeking a sacred experience at the Ram Mandir.

The Ram Mandir

The entrance of the Ram Mandir is heavily guarded and is in contrast to the religious character of Ayodhya. One has to show the necessary documents at the gate for admission and adhere to strict rules inside the complex. The entire complex is 28 hectares large and houses the Ram temple, along with other facilities yet to be built. Tourists without any insider connections in the place will have to walk around one kilometer to reach the temple. One can also take a ride to the temple in an electric vehicle, which is then parked at a makeshift parking lot. The complex looks like an archeological site with construction materials scattered around the place as various facilities are still incomplete.

The Ram Mandir is a grand edifice made from Bansi Paharpur pink sandstone, sourced from Rajasthan, with granite used on the flooring and foundation. It was built by the Sompura family of Ahmedabad, who have designed over 100 temples worldwide for over 15 generations, including the famous Somnath Temple. The temple is constructed in the traditional Nagar architectural style of North India. It is a three-story structure, with each floor being 6 meters high, supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and doors showcase intricately carved depictions of Hindu gods and goddesses. In the main holy of holies, or garbhagriha, on the first floor, is the deity of Lord Ram in childhood form. It is called Shri Ram Lalla. There are a total of five mandaps (halls) in the temple. The foundation of the Ram Mandir is at a depth of 14 meters, with a thick layer of rocks to bear the weight of the massive temple. The estimated cost of the temple is ₹1.8 trillion ($216 million), out of which ₹900 billion ($108 million) has already been spent. The temple lives up to its fame and serves as a suitable home for Lord Ram.

Other places to visit in Ayodhya

Ayodhya hosts various other religious sites like the Kanak Bhavan. This was a palace gifted to Goddess Sita, wife of Lord Ram, by his stepmother right after their marriage. Kanak means gold, and in the inner chamber of the temple sit three golden idols of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Goddess Sita. Located in the middle of Ayodhya is the Dasrath Mahal, where Lord Dasrath (Father of lord Ram) ruled Ayodhya. The walls depict stories from the Ramayana and a shrine housing idols of Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman and Devi Sita. The palace compound is huge and impressive. Both the places are located in the narrow and congested bylanes of Ayodhya, teeming with shops selling religious items, everyday goods and foodstuffs. Several hawkers also compete to sell their products, giving it a crowded, festive atmosphere.

Around seven kilometers away from the Ram Mandir is the Guptar Ghat, where Lord Ram took jal samadhi, a self-imposed death by walking into the waters of the Saryu River. Upon attaining samadhi, he ascended to heaven as an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Another site worth visiting in Ayodhya is the Bharat Kund. Deeply saddened by the 14-year exile of Lord Ram, his younger brother Bharat declared to rule on his behalf and placed Lord Ram’s paduka (sandals) on the throne. It is in Bharat Kund that Bharat held religious ceremonies, including the bathing of Lord Ram’s sandals during the exile. The temple houses various Hindu gods.

Laser shows are held in Surya Kund, which comprises a pond surrounded by man-made ghats and gardens. It is an oasis of peace in the crowded city. The laser shows pay homage to the sun god, as Lord Ram was a descendant of the Suryavanshi dynasty.

Ayodhya, despite being the birthplace of Lord Ram, is underdeveloped and gritty. Most of the tourist spots lack the basic facilities to accommodate tourists and pilgrims, such as toilets, seating areas, etc. The locals have set up their own stalls to sell various products and benefit from the tourism. One of the interesting and disturbing features of Ayodhya is how the Ram Mandir is in stark contrast to the landscape.

Being close to Delhi, Mathura and Vrindavan are more developed. Ayodhya is proceeding along the same line of development. Ayodhya is located close to Prayagraj, Varanasi and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh’s capital. With the inauguration of Ram Mandir, investment in Ayodhya is expected to rise. The state government has already been investing heavily in Ayodhya to boost tourism.

[Asmita Adhikari edited this piece.]

