India’s Trishul Drill Is A Symbolic Gesture of Regional Power

When nations prepare for conflict, they frequently pretend to be preparing for peace. India’s 2025 Trishul military exercise, a large-scale tri-service simulation, is being portrayed as a routine operation. However, routine, like most things in the security world, may be understood differently by multiple perspectives. On the surface, Trishul represents military modernization and readiness. But beneath that surface is a silent message about intent and hierarchy, a reminder of who controls the pace in the region’s security environment.

Trishul can be considered ambitious security theater

Trishul, which involves land, air and naval forces across a thousand-kilometer front, is the most ambitious joint exercise since Operation Sindoor. According to a press release from India’s Ministry of Defense, the goal of Trishul was to bolster cooperation between the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force. Trishul was conducted near Sir Creek, a highly disputed territory between India’s Gujarat and Pakistan’s Sindh province. By conducting Trishul near this strategically sensitive area, India seems to be showcasing its military readiness.

Strategic theorists frequently claim that when a state’s defense preparations are heightened by spectacle, they gain an element of performative deterrence. American economist Thomas Schelling referred to this as the “art of coercion and intimidation,” which involves exploiting visible capabilities to alter enemies’ potential reactions. India’s exercise fits that pattern perfectly. Trishul’s time, scope and position project not only preparation but also a posture that signals to neighboring states where military power lies.

The language around Trishul provides more nuance. Indian commanders have spoken of a “new normal” in which any cross-border provocation may result in a full military reaction. That is a doctrinal shift with major geographical implications. Now, the escalation threshold appears to be more fluid. South Asia’s security, which was already vulnerable to misunderstanding, is now working in a context that blurs deterrence and domination. This will undoubtedly lead to more security misunderstandings.

Issues arise with displays of military prowess

History offers useful caution. Across 2016 and 2019, India’s carefully calibrated military responses to perceived threats were popular at home but unnerving across the region. Each instance, however brief, incrementally changed the bounds of what constituted acceptable military posturing. Exercises such as Trishul, therefore, may serve less as training routines than as symbolic gestures aimed to remind rather than reassure.

There is also a maritime complication worth mentioning. The Arabian Sea, once a trade channel, is now becoming a competitive arena. India’s increased naval exercises, combined with its Indo-Pacific ambitions, indicate a shift from coastal defense to a role in deciding the trajectory of the region’s security. For the wider region, such patterns can readily translate into worry — not from an impending threat, but from an inferred sense of power. British political scientist Barry Buzan once said, “In regional security complexes, proximity magnifies perception.” When a major power operates near contested or shared spaces, the neighbors are obligated to interpret purpose through action.

This is where India’s challenge lies. It strives to be recognized as a responsible stakeholder in global security, yet its regional messaging frequently appears unilateral. The greater the prominence of its military footprint, the less room for diplomatic reassurance. Over time, frequent exhibitions of force, no matter how appropriate, risk instilling in smaller governments what cyber scholars refer to as security fatigue. When the average user is faced with more online privacy choices than they can process, they often regard online security with resignation, leading to less secure online behavior. This idea can be applied to global security: When met with military prominence, states may consider discourse as unnecessary because deterrence has already determined the conversation.

India must be aware of its own limitations

It would be misleading to assume that India’s aims are entirely coercive. The integration of its military forces, technological advancements and operational readiness are all indicators of a growing power’s natural progression. However, how we demonstrate evolution is important. Strategic confidence is best judged by how a state handles perceptions, rather than how it demonstrates capacity.

Trishul may eventually prove to be a double-edged sword. It strengthens India’s image as a capable, collaborative power, but it also highlights a growing disparity between its self-perception and regional reception. The exercise informs neighbors of India’s capabilities, but not of its limitations. And in an area as rich in history and mistrust as South Asia, that divide might mean the difference between deterrence and supremacy.

If New Delhi wants to lead, the way forward is through softer guarantees rather than bigger displays. Even caution can be a sign of strength in the deterrent theater.

[Eurasia Review first published this piece.]

[Cheyenne Torres edited this piece.]

