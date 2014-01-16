THE QUESTION OF SEX

Both sex and sports give joy, meaning and purpose to many people. Over the centuries, they’ve been potent motifs of art, mythology and culture. But they mix about as well as wine and vinegar. Sports were created by men, for men. Only very recently were women permitted to cycle, and play golf and tennis. Historically, their role was mainly restricted to watching and applauding. The question of sex became an issue only when women started playing sports with as much skill and determination as men. How authorities responded to this disruptive development changed the very character of sports. This timeline identifies the landmark developments that transformed sports.