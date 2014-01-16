1963: First Appropriation

In the early 1960s, black artists were used to having their work “appropriated” by white artists. When a white band, The Beach Boys, released their hit song "Surfin' U.S.A.”, few noticed its resemblance to a 1958 record on the Chess label by black artist Chuck Berry. But the likeness to Berry’s now-famous "Sweet Little Sixteen" was so pronounced that a case ensued. Consequently, in 1966, the Beach Boys gave Berry’s publisher, Arc Music, credits on the tune. This was the first plagiarism case of its kind in pop music history. Berry later claimed that the Beatles’ song "Come Together" copied parts of his 1956 "You Can't Catch Me". The opening line of the former is “Here come old flat top” and this is also a line in Berry’s song. However, over the years, Berry himself was also accused of plagiarism.



“Sweet Little Sixteen” “Surfin' USA”