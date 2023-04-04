The World Athletics Championships starts on Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. In 1983, the first edition of this track and field tournament was staged in Helsinki, Finland. Except for 1995, 2017 and 2021 tournaments, all others had doping offenses. Unusually, the last two championships have been ostensibly "clean."

Drugs and Sports

By Ellis Cashmore

Either athletes no longer favor performance-enhancing drugs or, much more likely, pharmaceutical scientists have created designer drugs that are not yet detectable. Fair Observer presents an interactive slide show that traces the history of drugs in sports.