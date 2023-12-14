What Do You Know About Zionists in the US Government?

The ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocide perpetrated by the apartheid state of Israel against the indigenous Palestinians have awakened Americans, and the rest of the world, to the reality on the ground. Many Americans are now wondering how they could have been so unaware of the atrocities committed in their name. They are realizing that their government is not their representative and is deeply corrupt.

Not all Jews are Zionists, and not all Zionists are Jewish, but Zionism is problematic. The lobbying for Israel by Zionists means that they intend to ensure that the Jewish homeland continues to exist in Palestine, by whatever means necessary. However, many do not even know what the Zionist movement is all about.

For centuries, European Christians wanted the Jews out of their territories. So, they preached what later became known as Zionism, which is a movement to establish a homeland for the Jewish people in the Holy Land, aka Palestine. Zionism was started by Christians as early as the 16th century. Some Christians came to believe that the return of the Jews to Palestine was a prerequisite to the second coming of Christ. Therefore, these Christians were the founders of Zionism. Today, people are led to believe that Theodore Herzl, who was born about three centuries later, was the founder of Zionism.

Zionists have remained the most powerful people in the US. They have controlled the US government for years. American Zionists determine who becomes candidates for the presidency, serves in Congress and sits in the Supreme Court. They control mass media and decide how information is fed to the public to reinforce their policy goals. They have involved the US in many wars, causing much destruction and bloodshed across the globe.

The main US media is controlled and corrupt. Many outlets, such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, CBS, NBC, NPR and others, ran featured articles month after month, calling for a “regime change” in Iran when a single human, Mahsa Amini, died in police custody. Now, they stand by the Zionists, calling the slaughter of Palestinians by Israel “warfare.”

If that is warfare, then Auschwitz was warfare between the Nazis and the Jews. Israel is a major military power surrounding Gazans in a concentration camp, depriving them of basic life necessities (water, food, medicine, etc.), and regularly pulverizing civilian men, women and children. Why isn’t the media calling it what it is, genocide, and demanding a “regime change” in Israel? Americans must wake up. Contributing or subscribing to these Zionist outlets is choosing to share in their crimes against humanity and continued war crimes.

Zionist infiltration in the US and the Balfour Declaration

The Zionist infiltration of the US government has been astonishingly deep. It began in 1887 with President Grover Cleveland appointing a Zionist as an ambassador to the Ottoman Empire. Meanwhile, in Europe, the First Zionist Congress was held in Basel, Switzerland. They considered Argentina, Cyprus, Texas and Uganda for Jewish settlement. By World War I, a large number of Jews had moved into Texas. However, the Zionists eventually settled for Palestine for their Jewish state.

In 1900, Palestine was a flourishing region. 96% of its population were Muslims and Christians, owning 99% of all lands. Its most populous city, Jerusalem, was visited by pilgrims from all around the world. Jerusalem, which Muslims know as al-Quds, was well-developed and as beautiful as the best European cities. The Jews constituted less than 3% of the population and 1% of the land. Palestine was inhabited by Christian, Muslim, and Jewish Palestinians who enjoyed peaceful coexistence.

Jerusalem circa 1890–1900. Via Library of Congress.

The wider world was heading toward war. In 1914, World War I broke out in Europe. In his 1916 presidential campaign, Woodrow Wilson promised to keep the US out of the conflict.

Supposedly, he intended to honor this commitment.

However, disaster was about to happen. President Wilson nominated Louis Brandeis, a prominent leader of the American Zionist movement at the time, to the Supreme Court. During his Senate confirmation, Brandeis faced wide accusations of unethical behavior. After joining the Court in 1916, resigned from his positions of authority in Zionism to save face. But he remained an active Zionist in an unofficial capacity.

American Jews were proud of having one of their own in the highest court, but most were unaware that he was also a Zionist. Despite Brandeis being questioned about his unethical behaviors during his Senate confirmation hearing, he remained unethical as a justice. Privately, he threatened US officials to bring them to support Zionism. He betrayed his country by clandestinely continuing his Zionist leadership activities from his chamber in the Supreme Court. He remained an honorary member of the secret society, Parushim, which required an oath of allegiance above that to the US.

In Europe, the British were incurring great losses against Germany. Zionists like Brandeis found an opportunity to offer assistance to the British. To gain favor from the British for a Jewish state in Palestine, Brandeis gradually convinced President Wilson to negate his campaign promise to keep the US out of the war, and instead support Britain in World War I. That move helped turn the war against Germany. That further contributed to the German hatred of Jews thereafter and in World War II.

The British appreciated the Zionist support. Before the war was over, Britain issued the infamous Balfour Declaration in appreciation of the Zionist efforts to bring the US to support Britain in the war. That set into motion the colonization of Palestine and the ethnic cleansing of its indigenous people. Eastern European Jews, under pressure in their own countries, were enticed by Zionists to move to Palestine.

Zionists dupe Americans into supporting their apartheid state

Despite the majority of the US Jews opposing Zionism, Zionist operations continued through lies and propaganda. Brandeis proudly used his judicial position to persuade the Jews. In his speeches before the Jews, Brandeis often declared that “to be better Jews, we must become Zionists.” Young Jews were fooled by such pronouncements. The number of Jewish Zionists increased tenfold from 20,000 in 1914 to 200,000 by 1948, much to Brandeis’ efforts.

Zionists and their collaborators deceived American Christians through the media into thinking that Palestine was hardly inhabited. To this day, they continue to ask for financial assistance to the supposedly oppressed European Jews to inhabit that territory. Americans have fallen for it.

The new Jewish immigrants soon became hostile to the Palestinians. By 1929, there were clashes between them. Zionist ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians — events which Palestinians refer to as the Nakba, “catastrophe” — peaked on May 15, 1948, the day after Israel declared its independence. The US government endorsed all those massacres by recognizing Israel on March 14. It is a moment that lives on in infamy forever.

Prior to the 1948 Nakba, the Zionist terrorist Irgun organization had already begun massacring Palestinians. In 1946 to end the British rule, they openly opposed the British and bombed the King David Hotel, killing 70 British diplomats and staff among others.

Since the Nakba, Israel has continued receiving Western support in its ethnic cleansing and genocide against Palestinians, right up to the destruction we see in Gaza today. Throughout this period, Western media has echoed the government policy to downplay Israel’s atrocities.

In the 1960s, I remember the media as usual echoed the US policy through propaganda, presenting Israel as a liberal democracy, where all people were treated equally. The reality was far from it. Like today, the media covered up Israel’s persecution and oppression.

While in college in those years, I was privileged to have an Israeli Arab Christian, nicknamed Tony, as my roommate. In public, he would never say anything about Israel. If somebody asked him, he would ignore the question. In private, he confided with me that Israel was oppressive and racist. He said that Israeli Arabs were subjected daily to discrimination and harassment. I asked him why he would not share those stories with others. He said Israel has a network of spies throughout the US, who would report them to the Israeli embassy. Then, their families would be subjected to collective punishment.

After the October 7 Hamas militant attacks in Israel, I was shocked by the disproportionate Israeli response to it. With Western arms support, Israel has been bombing indiscriminately, killing thousands of innocent men, women and children. That brought me to my senses to think. How is it possible people whose elders were subjected to the Holocaust do the same to other innocent people?

Then, I remembered my college roommate’s story. I looked into Israel’s network of spies in the US. I discovered that Israel’s Mossad agents, katsas, recruit Zionist collaborators, known in Hebrew as sayanim, in other countries. They then watch Israel’s opponents, especially Israeli Arabs, closely. Over the years, they have also hijacked US foreign policy and secretly kept Israel informed of the US discussions and plans.

Israel also discriminates against its Jewish people. The country is controlled by a minority Ashkenazis, who are of European origins. All other Jews are subjected to discrimination. Israel is made of different groups tied together by scotch tape. Sooner or later, it will fall apart.

Zionists continue to run America

The ongoing genocide in Gaza has awakened Americans to this: Their government is betraying their trust. The US government has been supporting and arming Israeli Zionists.

The Zionist infiltration in the US government has been deep. An example is Israel’s attack on the USS Liberty. In June 1967, Israeli warplanes and torpedo boats knowingly attacked a US Navy ship in the Eastern Mediterranean. 34 US personnel were killed and many more were injured. Zionist collaborators within the US government and media made sure to cover up the attack from the US public. One of those collaborators was Arthur Goldberg, the US Ambassador to the UN, who informed Israel about US government discussions in the aftermath.

No country in the world would allow its government officials to have allegiance to another country, but the US is an exception. That is exactly the situation in the US government. The US government is run by the Zionists and their sympathizers, led by President Joe Biden, who declared, “I am a Zionist. You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist.” Thus, it is not surprising that the Biden administration is overwhelmingly staffed with Jews. Although, to be absolutely clear, being a Jew does not equate to being a Zionist, a solid majority of Jewish Americans do support the Zionist Israeli state. As a Zionist, Biden was willing to deceive Americans when he publicly said he saw children beheaded by Hamas. Although his staff retracted that lie, the damage was done.

It does not take a genius to figure that Congress is sold out to the Zionists. Just take a look at the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. His first action was not to address poverty, homelessness, the deficit, overcrowded prisons or broken infrastructure in America, but to approve a $14.3 billion aid package, at the expense of the taxpayers, to Israel to support its bloody genocidal military campaigns in Gaza. The situation has deteriorated so badly in Congress that Representative Brian Mast dared to enter the House of Representatives in an Israeli military uniform. He was not stopped.

After the Holocaust, one would expect Jews, Zionists or not, to stand against all forms of oppression and persecution. In the name of the Jewish people, the Zionists did the opposite. They created Israel on the Nakba and continuously embarked on ethnic cleansing and genocide of the indigenous Palestinians to the present time, as seen in Gaza.

With most of the world’s people united, Biden is oblivious to the fact that, by contributing to the Palestinian genocide, his image will be put side-by-side with Hitler in history. The Holocaust will be remembered along with the Nakba. Netanyahu will be remembered with Adolf Eichmann. Furthermore, the Zionists must live in shame for dishonoring the Holocaust victims and good Jews by forcefully taking over other people’s lands and perpetuating genocide in their name.

Seven steps Americans must take to take back the US government

It is time to “drain the swamp” from the Zionist influence in the US government. Zionists do not represent all Jews, just like al-Qaeda or ISIS do not represent all Muslims. These groups are evil, thinking of themselves as superior to other people. As demonstrated by former US officials, the Zionists have no compassion for others. Americans must rise and take action.

First, Biden must make his position clear on whether he is a Zionist or an American. If he is truly a Zionist, he must be removed from office for disloyalty.

Second, all individuals having allegiance to other countries, including Israel and those who served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), must be removed from all branches of the US government.

Third, a board of inquiry must be formed to investigate all those Americans serving in the IDF, to determine if they have engaged in ethnic cleansing or genocide against the Palestinians. If they have, they must be tried for their crimes against humanity.

Fourth, all political candidates must be scrutinized to ensure their commitments lie with the US, and not another country.

Fifth, Americans must vote out of office all those representatives and senators who have voted in support of Israel in its ethnic cleansing and genocide against the Palestinians.

Sixth, a tribunal must be founded to bring to justice, dead or alive, all US political leaders who armed Israel in its ethnic cleansing and genocidal campaigns, including that of the Nakba.

Seventh, US election financing must be reformed so that never again can an organization, such as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a lobbying arm of the American Zionist Council, control US elected officials.

Zionists and their supporters may get away with their crimes in this world, but under the just God, they will face eternal damnation, as the Palestinians will be their accusers.

[Will Sherriff edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.