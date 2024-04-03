Finland’s New President Has a Wondrous Future Ahead

On January 28, 2024, Finland held a direct popular election to determine a new president. Incumbent President Sauli Niinistö, being at the end of his second and final term, was ineligible for re-election. Nine candidates ran in the first round: Alexander Stubb, representing the National Coalition Party; former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, representing the Green League; Jussi Halla-aho, representing the Finns Party; Olli Rehn, representing the Centre Party; Li Andersson, representing the Left Alliance; Jutta Urpilainen, representing the Social Democratic Party of Finland; Sari Essayah, representing the Christian Democrats; Mika Aaltola, an independent and Harry Harkimo, representing his Movement Now party.

The campaign was undramatic. The candidates praised each other and avoided frontal personal attacks. The event showed once again that the Finns experience the presidential election as a personal election, where party affiliation plays a minor role. The typical Social Democratic voters seem to have backed the Green League’s Haavisto more than the party’s own Urpilainen — she received a mere 4.3% of the vote. Stubb and Haavisto earned 27.2% and 25.8%, respectively.

The second round was held on February 11. Some viewers saw this election as a struggle between conservatism and the red–green alliances — alliances of democratic and agrarian parties. Despite this view, there were minimal differences between Stubb and Haavisto’s foreign policy matters. Both candidates saw Finland as a Western-allied country working for a rules-based world order. Stubb ultimately won 51.6% of the vote in the second round against Haavisto’s 48.4%. He was sworn in as Finland’s 13th president on March 1.

In his campaign and first appearances as president, Stubb talked about value-based realism as the ideological base for Finnish foreign policy. These were universal values like democracy, human rights and transparency. By “realism,” Stubb meant that all people must maintain a credible defense capability. Though an EU enthusiast, Stubb discussed the rise of the Global South, recognizing the ongoing shift in global centers of gravity.

“Now we no longer have Alex’s team, now we all play for Finland,” Stubb proclaimed on election night. The new president wants to be a unifying factor, the leader of the entire Finnish people.

Stubb’s road to presidency

Stubb made his political entrance with a bang in the 2004 European Parliament elections. As a new candidate for the Conservative Party, he received the second-highest vote total in Finland for that event. He was one of the first politicians to make full use of social media, updating his Facebook and Twitter accounts — sometimes live from meetings.

In 2008, he became foreign minister by coincidence. His predecessor, Ilkka Kanerva, was caught in a sex scandal and forced to resign. During his trips abroad, Stubb introduced exercise sessions to his missions. In 2011, on a trip to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, he ran on Mount Entoto with Olympic gold medalist Haile Gebrselassie. I once jogged with Stubb during his time as foreign minister, actually. As the sun rose over the North Sea that chilly morning, we ran along the beaches of Scheveningen, The Netherlands, discussing politics all the while.

In 2014, Stubb was elected party chairman when his predecessor, Jyrki Katainen, became EU commissioner — a job Stubb had desired. Stubb served as Finland’s foreign trade minister, prime minister and finance minister. This ended in 2016 when he lost a challenge to current Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Finland has had presidents with an international profile, but Stubb has both studied and worked abroad. At home, he speaks English with his British-Finnish attorney wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, and Swedish with his children. After his political career, he worked several high-profile jobs: vice-president of the European Investment Bank in 2017, chairman of the Crisis Management Initiative the same year and director of the Florence School of Transnational Governance at Italy’s European University Institute in 2020. From there, Orpo contacted Stubb and asked him to run as a presidential candidate in 2023.

The presidency’s meaning and history

In many countries, the president serves as a symbolic, national figurehead. In Finland, however, the presidency does not hold that symbolism. The elected officer leads foreign policy together with the government, appoints high-ranking officials and serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces. Despite most of them having a party political background, the president is above the politics of the day. Newly elected presidents usually surrender their party memberships.

Many see the president as a kind of opinion-maker and an example for the citizens. A popular habit among Finnish families is to watch the president’s New Year’s address on January 1. Stubb is an avid triathlete with a knowledge of golf and ice hockey; his interest in sports and fitness provides an excellent example of a healthy lifestyle. Maybe public health will improve if couch potatoes follow his example and go for a run.

Finland has been fortunate with its elections, appointing the right people at the right time. Gustaf Mannerheim managed to pull Finland out of a war with the Soviet Union in 1944. JK Paasikivi was the right person to negotiate with Stalin and Molotov. Urho Kekkonen’s lifelong policy was neutrality, and Mauno Koivisto prepared Finland’s entry to the EU.

Niinistö became steadily more popular during his 12-year presidency. When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, he met with US President Joe Biden to redeem the option of joining NATO. This membership has brought a new element to Finland’s foreign policy and doubled NATO’s direct borderline with Russia. Additionally, Finland has entered into a bilateral defense agreement with the US.

The charismatic, Western-minded and multi-linguist Stubb leads Finland into a new era. The country will surely benefit from his international contacts. It is now a full member of both NATO and the EU, and Finland will take these memberships seriously. Non-alignment is a thing of the past and Russian relations are strained. Simultaneously, Finland has a tradition of peace mediation and human rights, as mentioned in the government program. Active foreign policy will continue, but partly with new emphases. If all goes well, the country will be a member of the UN Security Council by the end of Stubb’s term.

