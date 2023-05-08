The Religious Roots of the Russia-Ukraine War

Few realize that religion is playing a role in the Russia-Ukraine War. Conflicts often have deep roots in history and this war is no exception. The roots of the current Russia-Ukraine War like in the intertwined but separate religious histories of Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine lies at geographical and civilizational crossroads. Different faiths have claimed it to be part of their spiritual realms. This has made Ukraine a battleground for competing traditions in the past. Today, Ukraine continues to be a battleground.